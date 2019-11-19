LYNN — The Winchester High girls’ soccer team did it again, capturing its second MIAA Div. 2 North title in succession with a 2-0 victory over Arlington in the final, last night at Manning Field.
The Sachems took some pressure off by scoring in the first 10 minutes of each half, with star striker Hannah Curtin notching a goal and the assist.
What the score does not show was how well Arlington played. The Spy Ponders had a slight edge in possession and some golden opportunities to score, but they could not cash in.
“We knew it was going to be quite a game,” said Winchester coach Rick Emanuel. “Congrats to Arlington. That team is unbelievable. We knew they would give us a fight, they did, and it was a really a hard-fought game on both sides.”
The first goal came in the sixth minute, and it came after a foul was called on an Arlington defender just outside the Ponder 18. Ella Stone took the kick and it hit the underside of the crossbar above goalie Claire Ewen and stayed out. Curtin alertly went after the rebound and got enough of her leg on the bouncing ball to knock it into the left side of the net.
“I saw the ball in the air, and I knew I needed to get a body part on it, and luckily it got in,” said Curtin, who has scored in every match in the tournament, thus far, and has five goals and an assist in three games. “I knew if we got that first goal, we would be in command.”
“That’s the plan every game, you know, it just doesn’t always work out that way,” said Emanuel, regarding scoring quickly in a match. “That early goal helped set the tone for us so it was a big deal.”
Winchester had only one shot on net the rest of the half, as the Sachems spent more time protecting its own net from the hungry Spy Ponders. Winchester’s defense bent, but did not break against the Arlington pressure.
“Our defense has been rock solid, all year,” said Emanuel. “They just did what they have been doing all year. To be able to stop Sofie Morris and Anneli (Medina) and Carolyn (Days), and all the other attacking weapons they have, was great.”
The second goal came in the ninth minute of the second half. Curtin had the ball over on the left side of the Spy Ponder defensive third. She sent a cross into the box but it continued through to the other side, where Whitney Krayer was by herself. Krayer drilled a shot that went off Ewen’s finger tips, but still went cleanly into the net for a 2-0 Sachems’ lead.
“One of our big plays this season was to take the ball wide and toss it back into the middle,” said Whitney Krayer. “Once I saw the ball coming, and I was out wide, I knew it would come through. Just getting that shot off, having it hit the net and going in - it was awesome. And now we are one more step towards the state final, which is awesome.”
Arlington had a few more great chances after the second goal that could have got the Spy Ponders right back into the game. Sofie Morris had a direct kick just outside the 18 that went just over the crossbar. Arlington also had a pair of scrums inside the 6 but keeper Colleen Gogolin made a nice save on one shot, and the defense, headed by Georgia Lawrence and Katie Degnan, cleared the dangerous balls out of trouble, quickly.
“This game was never out of reach until the last couple minutes because you know Arlington could come back,” said Emanuel. “When Sofie had the free kick outside the box, that could have been a turning point. Our defense and Colleen did a fine job.”
“We’ve always known Arlington is a gritty team and we knew we could not let down,” said Curtin. “I was really proud of everyone not giving up and we pulled through. In the end, we dominated, and I’m really happy we won.”
Curtin is likely to repeat as Div. 2 North Player of the Year, but she admits this championship, and this season, has felt a little different.
“I think there was a lot of expectation about what we would do this season, and it’s kind of hard for us to fulfill that,” she said. “This year it was just as hard, if not harder. It’s a different team, but we have the same (winning) mentality.”
For Arlington, this was a frustrating way to end the season. The Spy Ponders are a really good team, the second best to Winchester in the regular season, and again so in the tournament.
“We played the way we play, we got in a lot of times, we just didn’t finish,” said Arlington coach Paul Austin. “If you can’t finish, you can’t win a game. I’m happy with the way we played but when they (Sachems) got opportunities, they buried them. When we had opportunities, we didn’t bury them, that’s what it comes down to.”
Winchester will go for its second consecutive Div. 2 Eastern Mass (state) title when it faces undefeated Holliston on Saturday, most likely at Worcester State.
