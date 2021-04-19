READING — At 6-2, 255 pounds and with a No. 77 emblazoned on his game jersey, the odds of two-way lineman Dom DeCrescenzo scoring an offensive touchdown are typically pretty slim.
But it was that kind of a game for the Reading High football team, who got their big tri-captain into the endzone with some nifty trickery en route to a runaway 49-0 win over Lexington, Saturday at John Hollingsworth Field.
With his team leading 22-0 and the Rockets at the Lexington two-yard line, quarterback James Murphy hit favorite target, wide receiver Patrick Harrigan, in the flat. In a designed play Harrigan lateralled to a trailing DeCrescenzo — a classic “hook and ladder” — and the big lineman rumbled into the end zone.
“That’s just our offensive coordinator, coach (Patrick) Sheehan, he wanted to do something special for Senior Night,” said DeCresenzo. “Us players practiced it a little bit this week. I didn’t know if we were going to run it with the weather today, but that’s all to our offensive coordinator. We executed the play to perfection. It was just a good time to do it on Senior Night too.”
“It’s nice we got the chance to do it, Dom caught it, got in that end zone,” added Reading head coach John Fiore. “When you wear the No. 77 you don’t get too many.”
The Rockets improved to 5-0 and will host undefeated, 6-0 Lincoln-Sudbury in a huge clash that feels Super Bowl-esque in this short “Fall II” season finale. Kickoff is Friday evening at Reading (5 p.m.).
Reading also captured its third straight Middlesex League Liberty title with the win, and is 15-0 in league play the last three seasons. Lexington fell to 3-2.
“That’s three straight for our senior class, we take a lot of pride in that,” Fiore said. “We’re real happy with the way the kids executed today. They were a 3-1 team coming in, and we were able to go out and play our game today. Now we get to go play Lincoln-Sudbury, and that’s exciting for us.”
“It’s been how we wanted it to be,” DeCrescenzo added, of the Rockets’ amazing season to date. “We knew coming into the season we had a good team, we just wanted to perform and do what we wanted to do. Our motto this year was ‘leave no doubt,’ and that’s exactly what we’re doing right now. We have one more week to do it, especially us seniors, and that’s what we expect to do.”
This game was total annihilation, as it seemed like a theoretical 40 games played between Lexington and Reading would not yield a single touchdown for the Minutemen. Reading has allowed just 14 points this year (2.8 ppg.), two touchdowns scored against its backups late in the fourth quarter. Its starting defense has not surrendered a single point this season.
Lexington managed just 17 yards of offense and three first downs, with two of those coming via penalty.
“The kids were flying around,” Fiore said. “(Defensive coordinator) Dave Blanchard did a great job preparing the kids this week.”
Reading’s offense was equally impressive. Murphy finished an efficient 11 of 14 passing for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Junior tailback/defensive back Colby Goodchild had three touchdowns, including two on the ground (six carries, 69 yards) and one through the air (three catches, 47 yards). He also had a 30 yard punt return.
Goodchild scored his first TD of the day on a 15-yard touchdown reception from Murphy, capping a 12-play, 66 yard drive on Reading’s opening series of the game. Murphy was 6 of 7 passing on the drive. The extra point proved to be an adventure as Nick Perez handled a bad snap, picked up the loose ball, rolled out and found fullback Nick Bates along the sidelines for a two-point conversion pass and an early 8-0 lead.
Lexington went three-and-out on its next possession, with Shaun Bekkenhuis and Thomas O’Brien combining for a sack to help force a punt back at the Lexington five. Reading took over at the 35 of the Minutemen and cashed in on the short field with a quick two play TD drive. Goodchild ripped off an 11-yard run, then Murphy hit Perez on a post pattern for a 24-yard touchdown strike.
Lexington continued to go in reverse on its next possession, with DeCrescenzo sacking Nelson Mendes-Stephen to force a punt from the Lexington four. Senior Matt Blasi’s pressure on the punt rush resulted in a hurried, short 18 yard kick, and Reading went right back to work with a four play, 22-yard drive.
This time it was senior fullback Lucas Fleming getting the majority of the work, corralling a Murphy screen pass for a 13-yard gain, then rushing for a one yard touchdown off the left side behind blocks from O’Brien and Joe Gilligan to give Reading a 22-0 lead as the first quarter ended.
For the third straight possession Lexington started deep in its own territory after fumbling the ensuing kickoff. Things went from bad to worse for the Minutemen when Reading held them to a third straight three-and-out and blocked the ensuing punt.
Lexington recovered the loose ball but Reading had possession at the Lexington two-yard line, where DeCrescenzo took in the hook-and-ladder from Harrigan for a fourth unanswered TD and a 29-0 Reading lead.
With the half winding down Goodchild had a nifty 40-yard run around left end, stiff-arming a tackler and outrunning the rest of Lexington’s secondary to open up an insurmountable 36-0 halftime lead. He then went in from a yard out on Reading’s opening possession of the third quarter.
Reading added a final TD late in the fourth on a “pick-six” from junior defensive back Nick Zannino to cap the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.