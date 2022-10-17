ARLINGTON — When you have a football team with league title and super bowl aspirations, and you are coming off a game that was too close for comfort, the best approach is to take care of business early in the next game, and not give the opposition any big ideas.
When Arlington (2-4) answered the Reading High football team's first touchdown drive with a quick one of its own, Friday night at Peirce Field, the Rockets turned it into overdrive, scoring two touchdowns on just three plays to take a 21-7 lead after one quarter. The Spy Ponders were not heard from again in a 55-7 Reading victory.
The Rockets had a great week of practice following last week's 38-37 Middlesex League Liberty Division showdown triumph over Woburn, which led to Reading being sharp in all three phases of the game on Friday night.
"Every week, to our kids' credit, and to our staff's credit, they do a great job getting the kids ready," said Reading coach John Fiore, on staying consistent, week to week. "We have kids who are getting better each week. They are working at it and that's all we can do right now. The kids keep grinding away."
Reading started the initial drive on its 42 after a 22-yard kick return by Jack Dougherty. Alvin Day and Dougherty picked up 14 yards on four carries working between the tackles, before quarterback James Murphy hit Jesse Doherty with a short pass to set up a fourth-and-one at the Spy Ponder 38. Murphy got Arlington to jump before the ball was snapped, giving the Rockets another first down.
Murphy then threw a series of short passes to Jack Dougherty, Ryan Strout and Aidan Bekkenhuis. Five plays later, Reading had a first-and-goal at the 2 and Dougherty took it in for the first score. Jake Palm kicked the first of his five successful extra point tries for a 7-0 lead.
A 17-yard return by Peter Harrison set Arlington up at its 39 for the Spy Ponders' first drive. They turned to top back Kaden Mills to get them going. Mills got one first down with his first three carries, before quarterback Jake Schiano found Harrison with a swing pass and a seven-yard gain to the 48.
On the next play, Mills went over left tackle, broke into the secondary and then raced down the right sideline for a 52-yard touchdown gallop. Gaspard Pinard kicked the extra point and the game was tied at 7-7 with 4:52 left in the first quarter.
"That kid is a real good player," said Fiore, of Mills. "They do a nice job over there in Arlington. They put Mills in a lot of different situations, and he's good."
The Rockets came back with a vengeance, starting with a 46-yard kickoff return by Dougherty down the right sideline to the Arlington 34. It took Murphy just two plays to get the next Reading touchdown. Wide receiver Bekkenhuis caught one pass for 23 yards, and then another for 11 yards and a touchdown. Bekkenhuis took a direct snap and rushed for the two-point conversion and a 15-7 lead.
The Spy Ponders were hoping to answer right back after taking over at the 35 after an out of bounds kickoff. On the first two plays, Rocket outside linebacker Andrew Jackvony tackled Harrison for a yard loss on another swing pass, and then he ran down Mills in the backfield for a five-yard loss. On third and 16, Schiano threw a short pass up the middle to Mills, who was stripped of the ball after a six-yard again. Inside linebacker Carter Learned made the strip and the recovery, as Reading took over at the Arlington 35.
On the first play, Murphy dropped back and found wide receiver Strout down the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown toss. The conversion rush was no good, leaving the score at 21-7 heading into the second quarter.
"The kids answered quickly," said Fiore. "I was really happy with the return that the kids popped, and then they reacted on offense, and then how they came back on defense."
The outcome was never in doubt after that Rocket response to the initial Arlington score, and Reading scored twice more before halftime after a pair of Spy Ponder three-and-outs on offense.
The Rockets started their next drive on their 46 after a nice return by Strout. Murphy (12-for-12, 140 yards, 3 touchdowns) completed a pass to Bekkenhuis for eight yards to the Arlington 46. On the next play, Day ran over left guard, cut to the outside and then sped away down the left side for a 46-yard touchdown scamper. Murphy's only miss of the night came on the two-point conversion attempt as Reading came away with a 27-7 lead.
The Rockets' last scoring drive of the first half began on the Spy Ponder 45. Day (6-87) was again the featured back, and he picked up 20 yards on three carries, and Strout had a run for 15 yards and a first down at the 19. After a Day seven-yard run, Murphy found Strout in the middle of the end zone for 12 yards and a 34-7 halftime lead.
On Arlington's last drive of the half, a 39-yard run by Mills got the Spy Ponders a first down at the Reading 26. On fourth and one from the 17, the Rockets' defensive line stuffed Mills in his attempt to get the first down.
"I have nothing but respect for Arlington, they gave us fits all night long," said Fiore. "It may not look like that on the scoreboard, but they gave us fits all night long. They did a good job."
After the Spy Ponders went three and out on their first possession of the third quarter, Reading started its first second half possession at the Arlington 38. Alex DiNapoli picked up 11 yards on what would be his only carry of the game, on the first play. Max Leone would get the next two carries, and the second one resulted in a 19-yard touchdown run and a 41-7 lead.
Jack Murphy took over at quarterback on the next possession for Reading, and he would lead the final two scoring drives.
The Rockets started their next drive at the 41, with Jack Murphy's sophomore classmate, D'von Burcy as the featured back. Murphy and Burcy alternated carries through much of the drive, with Burcy picking up 25 yards on four carries, and Murphy rushing for 20 yards on one attempt, and 10 on another to set up a first and goal at the 1. Burcy powered his way through the left side into the end zone for a 48-7 lead with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.
The game went to running time in the fourth quarter, and the Rockets scored on their only drive in the quarter.
This time, Burcy got a lot of the work in the 71-yard drive. His first four rushes netted 36 yards before Austin McClosky and Tomaso DeLuca gave him a breather. After another Burcy carry, Jack Murphy kept the ball around right end and tightroped down the sideline for a 26-yard touchdown and the 55-7 final.
"Look, we are in a fortunate position where kids can learn for a year as sophomores, and even sometimes as a juniors," said Fiore, of Reading's riches in the offensive backfield. "Tonight they got a chance to run on the field and make some plays, so that was good."
The Rockets (6-0) have a short week ahead, with Winchester (1-5) visiting Hollingsworth Field, Thursday night at 7 p.m. The game is being played on Thursday to help out with lack of officials on Friday nights.
