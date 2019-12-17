Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.