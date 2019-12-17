WINCHESTER — When it comes to sports, Winchester High does it all, from alpine skiing to sailing to hacky sack – oops – we mean Ultimate Frisbee. The Sachem girls excel at a lot of sports at the varsity level, including this fall where the girls’ volleyball and soccer teams reached the state final, the latter for the second year in a row.
The basketball team, historically, has had some success here and there over the last 20-odd years, but generally the Sachems struggle.
The last few years have been particularly tough for Winchester. Competing in the Middlesex League Liberty, where the other five teams expect to be in the hunt, at least, for a tourney berth every year, a team is not going to get too far just being average.
The Sachems are now on their third coach in four years looking to moving forward. Sam Mosley replaces Johnna Fisher, who was world class in terms of positive attitude and enthusiasm in her two seasons, but the wins remained few and far between.
“This is my first year coaching in the Middlesex League,” said Mosley, in an email. “I, along with my assistant coaches, Kelsey Garrity and Jen Sciamanna, are looking forward to the upcoming season. I am looking for the returning players to continue to work hard, and for the new players to step in and excel.”
Winchester graduated seven seniors, but return seven other players, including this year’s or captains Brooke McGurl and Reagan Pagan, and junior captain Katie Degnan. McGurl started at guard and forward, last year, and Pagan started at shooting guard. Both were solid contributors to the Sachem stat sheet.
Degnan was either a starter or the first player off the bench, last year, and she has had a lot of varsity experience at guard and forward in her first two seasons. She also starts on defense for the soccer team, so that kind of experience can only be a positive in terms of providing leadership.
Winchester has three other players with plenty of experience who will also either start or be among the first into the game off the bench.
Senior Mia Day is in her second year on the varsity, while junior Nathalia Sakaforus is in her third year on the varsity. Both could start at forward for the Sachems. Winchester soccer goalie Colleen Gogolin is a returning junior who could either start or come off the bench at guard.
All these players that have been mentioned thus far have had their good games over the course of a season. Mosley and her staff will be looking to have more of them do it all at one time, or at least on a more consistent basis.
The Sachem newcomers include first-year senior Ally Hyers, sophomores Ava Ciaccio, Maire Dooley, Carmen Kelcourse and Isabella Ryan, and freshman Ceci Kelcourse.
“The girls know that in order to compete at this level, it is going to take a lot of hard work, and they are up to the challenge,” said Mosley. “We look forward to putting in the work and hopefully seeing the results.”
Graduation hit the ML Liberty pretty hard this year, which could be a positive for Winchester, since it returns seven players with plenty of experience. The Sachems opened with a close 41-36 loss to Reading.
