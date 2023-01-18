WATERTOWN — Coming back with a win from Watertown is never an easy task for a Reading High boys basketball team. So, when the Rockets rallied from a six-point halftime deficit for a 50-42 victory on Tuesday night, it held some extra special meaning.
Although the two teams do not play in Watertown every year, it was the Rockets’ first win at this venue in seven years (since 2016).
The win helped get the Rockets back to two games over .500 at 5-3 whereas a loss would have evened Reading’s record and resulted in a second straight set back after bowing to Lexington last Friday at home. This keeps Reading hovering near the top in the Liberty Division standings with a big game coming Friday versus Arlington (6-4, 5-3 ML) at Hawkes Field House (5:30 p.m.).
Also helping make Tuesday’s win special was the Rockets were able to do it without relying on their two-time Middlesex League All-Star Jesse Doherty having to carry the bulk of the scoring load.
Veteran Watertown coach Steve Harrington knows his opponent’s personnel and was going to try and take Doherty, who came in averaging 20.1 ppg, out of the Reading offense. The Watertown defense did a good job with that limiting the Salve Regina-bound senior to seven points. However, three other Reading players picked up the scoring slack.
James Murphy, the 6-5 center, had a big opening quarter scoring 13 points and finishing with 14. Point guard Aidan Bekkenhuis also had 14 points with nine coming with the last basket of the third quarter through the end of the game.
Then 6-2 senior forward Luke Benson, who continues to give Reading all sorts of contributions at both ends of the court, was the other player in double figures. Benson could be the team’s best finisher at the rim and he had 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help fuel the rally.
And defensively, Reading’s adjustments limited Watertown to just 16 points in the second half.
“We were solid defensively for most of the first half except for the last couple of minutes,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “At halftime we talked about trusting each other and moving the basketball. I thought once again, he doesn’t get a lot of notoriety, but Luke Benson makes big shot after big shot. You tell Luke what to do and he does it and he’s great around the basket.
“I thought James played his best game of the year and Aidan played a wonderful floor game; we don’t win here very often.”
This year’s edition of the Raiders (5-4, 4-4 ML) may not be Harrington’s most talented but they scrap and claw for everything. Last night they were giving away a lot of size to Reading and Murphy feasted inside early with 13 points to basically outscore Watertown himself helping the Rockets jump out to a 15-7 lead after one.
The Raiders switched to a zone in the second quarter and held the Rockets to five points. In return, this sparked their offense as junior Jeffrey Herbin came off the bench to score 11 points mostly taking it to the basket along with a pull-up 3-pointer. Watertown went into the locker room at the half up 26-20.
The Rockets adjusted, offensively, they put the 6-3 Doherty at the point to become a facilitator. Reading quickly erased its six-point halftime deficit on a three from Bekkenhuis and three-point play from Benson. Watertown never led again.
After the teams traded baskets, Doherty made his lone 3-pointer of the game a momentum changer. His deep three from beyond the arc gave his team a 31-28 lead that the Rockets would not relinquish. And when Bekkenhuis put in an offensive rebound of a Doherty missed three at the third-quarter horn, the Rockets led 36-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Benson opened the final quarter with two quick inside hoops to give the Rockets a 40-33 lead. But, a free throw by Robert Iannetta and a banked-in 3-pointer from point guard Ben Kullman (13 points) trimmed it to a 40-37 Reading lead.
Bekkenhuis sank a second-chance three and drove for another hoop off a feed from Murphy to offset a Watertown basket for a 45-39 Reading lead with 3:30 left.
Kullman scored on a drive for Watertown but Benson, off an offensive rebound, and Bekkenhuis, knifing through to finish with a lefty lay-up, swelled the Reading lead to eight at 49-41 with 2:10 left and that would pretty much closed this out.
This victory showed how the Rockets have grown as a team and are not living and dying with how much Doherty can carry them. Three “other” players in the double figures was a real positive.
“That’s gonna help us going forward if teams can say ‘we’ve got to cover the other guys,’ that’s got to help us going forward,” said Morrissey.
