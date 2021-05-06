WOBURN — Like every other team in Middlesex League, the Woburn High baseball team will emerge from one-year absence completely different from its 2019 squad, due to the graduation of its seniors and juniors.
The Tanners have one exception to that rule. Senior co-captain Aidan Vining was a highly-regarded junior on that 2019 team, yet here he is ready to go in 2021. Vining transferred to a private school, last year, and in doing so, he repeated his junior year. Since there was no baseball season, last year, due to COVID-19, when he transferred back to Woburn High for his senior year, he still had one year left of eligibility.
Of course, the left-handed ace will lead a squad with no varsity experience, outside of four players who got to do some pinch-running as late-season call-ups in 2019.
“The only player with varsity experience, Aidan has been great working with the other pitchers,” said Woburn coach Joe Wells. “He is an outstanding team player.”
There were only two other starting players who would have returned, last year, so they have graduated, as well, leaving the Tanners a total work in progress heading into the season opener, Thursday (4 p.m.), against Arlington at Spy Pond Field.
Wells is passionate about the game of baseball, especially Woburn High baseball. He did what he could to honor last year’s seniors and try and develop the new players with summer league baseball, last summer, and by encouraging them to work out on their own over the last two months to get ready for the season ahead.
The results of his efforts will be found out as the season progresses through its 10-game campaign, which is composed of five two-game, home-and-home series with the other five teams in the ML Liberty Division.
Woburn’s other two senior co-captains are hockey captain, Jonathan Surrette, and one of those young pinch-runners from 2019, Damon Monks.
Surrette will figure prominently in the batting order, batting third, while starting in left field, with the possibility of seeing time at third base.
“Always the first to help out, Jonathan leads by example,” said Wells.
Monks is slated to bat second, and Wells says he will have important roles when he is not at the plate.
“Damon can play anywhere on the field and is expected to carry a heavy load on the mound,” he said. “He has a unique delivery which complements the other pitching staff members.”
The No. 2 starting pitcher to start the season is junior Owen Ackerman, who will also see time at third base. Wells says Ackerman has worked extremely hard in the off season to get himself ready for varsity baseball.
Handling the pitching staff will be starting catcher, junior Mike Arsenault, who could also be batting as high as leadoff in the order.
“Mike has a good baseball IQ,” said Wells. “He keeps everyone loose and has some crazy flow.”
Rounding out the pitching staff are seniors Drew Buchanan, Colin Savill, Jared Titcomb and Colin Quinn, plus sophomores Danny DeFeo, Brett Stone and Connor Welch.
Welch has a big lefty bat and is the only other southpaw on the staff. When not pitching, he is expected to see time at first base.
“Connor is a fun player to be around; lots of energy and he keeps everyone loose,” said Wells. “It should be a great year for him, especially being around Aidan, who will teach him the ways of the lefties.”
Titcomb will pitch in relief on occasion, but is primary role will be an important one, the starting shortstop.
“Jared doesn’t say much, but he says it all with his glove and bat,” said Wells. “He’s another player with a great baseball IQ and is competitive.”
Stone will be the starting second baseman, as yet another Tanner with a good baseball mind.
“Brett competes daily in practice,” said Wells. “He is always looking to get better as a player.”
Buchanan is working himself back into form on the mound and at first base after a few years away from the game. He homered in Woburn’s scrimmage against Wilmington.
DeFeo will make some relief appearances while competing for time at third base. Savill has the speed to be a key pinch-runner, but he is also a pitching candidate out of the bullpen and at second base. Quinn will be another reliever and outfielder.
Sophomore Jackson Powers is the Tanners’ shortstop of the future. He will be competing for time with Titcomb as well as be the backup catcher. Wells says he could play some junior varsity games to get more work at shortstop.
Rounding out the starting lineup are outfielders Mike Chiodo and Daniel Coveno. Chiodo will start in center field and be Woburn’s “second leadoff guy” at the bottom of the order. Coveno is getting himself into baseball shape after playing football. He will start in right field and bat somewhere in the middle of the order.
Junior Craig Klempa is working for playing time at catcher and first base. His role starting out will be as situational pinch-hitter, righty bat versus left-handed pitcher. Sophomore Eric Paradis is one of five outfielders, and will also play some JV as a starting pitcher, once a week.
Junior Dustin Kerns completes the roster as a pitcher and third baseman. He got a late start due to a family emergency but will continue to catch up and earn some playing time. Timmy Pratt returns as the team manager.
If conditions allow and Thursday’s game is played, the Tanners will then host Arlington on Saturday morning in an 11 a.m. start at Carroll Field.
