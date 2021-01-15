The Reading High gymnastics team’s drive for their fifth consecutive Middlesex League title quickly came to a crashing halt.
The Lady Rockets suffered their first defeat in nearly five years bowing to Burlington, 139.9-137.75, yesterday in their season-opening meet at Burlington High.
The Lady Rockets suffered their first dual meet defeat since Feb. 4, 2016 which was also against Burlington.
Even in defeat, Reading coach Zach Stein was more than pleased with his team’s efforts in overcoming the odds without a single practice for a month as a result of COVID-19 related issues.
“There was a string of events requiring us, and all of Reading sports to shut down until last Friday,’’ said Stein. “This took a significant amount of practice time away from the girls. But with the season being so fragile, we wanted to take advantage of this opportunity to show up to Burlington.
“Assistant coach Jillian Stira and I had contacted the girls and communicated with them about skills and routines they would be comfortable performing after being out of the gym for over a month.”
Reading’s Sophia Isbell stood out as she recorded an all-around score of 36.4. Isbell put up a 9.3 on vault followed by 8.7 on bars, an 8.9 on the beam and capped the meet off with a 9.4 on floor.
Other top performances by the Lady Rockets included Rachel Spezzaferro, who managed an 8.5 on beam and a 9.2 on floor. Fellow all-around performer Hannah Whitney recorded a 9.0 on floor along with Laura Yatsuhashi’s score of 8.8.
“We are so impressed with and happy for Burlington coming out with a huge score and win against us,’’ said Stein. “Jillian and I couldn’t be more proud of how our girls showed up and competed. After not having any practices for over a month, we were still able to give Burlington a run for their money with our 137.75. We are motivated and ready to get back to where we left off last season.”
Reading is scheduled to host Woburn next Saturday, Jan. 23 at Reading Gymnastics Academy.
Burlington 139.9, Reading 137.75
Vault: Sophia Isbell (R) 9.3; Jenna Lyonnais (B) 8.7; Jolene Russo (B) 8.4.
Bars: Ava Schench-Davis (B) 9.3; Sophia Isbell (R) 8.7; Sam Winn (B) 8.7; Jenna Lyonnais (B) 8.6.
Balance Beam: Sophia Isbell (R) 8.9; Sam Winn (B) 8.7; Alex Houer (B) 8.5; Rachel Spezzaferro (R) 8.5.
Floor: Sophia Isbell (R) 9.4; Ava Schench-Davis (B) 9.4; Rachel Spezzaferro (R) 9.2; Hannah Whitney (R) 9.0.
