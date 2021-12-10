READING — In recent years, a typical Reading High boys basketball season starts slowly, but the team gets better as the season goes along.
This winter, the Rockets hope to hit the ground running.
“We’ve made the tournament at around .500,” said 19th-year Reading coach Paul Morrissey (188-188). “We’d have some injuries. Usually we’re at our best in mid-January. We hope to get off to a better start.”
Most of the key players are back from last year’s COVID-shortened 5-7 season, including the team’s lone captain, Pat DuRoss, a senior guard who is in his third year with the varsity.
Four juniors, guard/forward Jesse Doherty (6-3), guard Tim Mulvey, guard Aidan Bekkenhuis and forward James Murphy (6-5), also saw significant minutes last season. Doherty (14.6 ppg) is a returning Middlesex League Liberty Division All-Star.
Other seniors include guards Eric Pettorossi and Loyal Alexander, plus center Carter Fox. Joining them are juniors Luke Benson (guard-forward), Hunter Hayes (guard), Tom Trahan, Bryan Lin and Nick Andreev.
“We have experience,” Morrissey said. “The five kids up top played a lot last year. They played a lot in the offseason and are a very competitive group.”
Several players on the team are also coming off successful fall seasons in football or soccer. DuRoss, Bekkenhuis, Doherty and Murphy played on the Liberty Division championship football team, while Pettorossi was a goalie on the soccer team that made the tournament.
“They competed all fall,” Morrissey said, “and they stayed healthy.”
One thing that has stood out in the first week and a half of practice is that the Rockets can put the ball in the basket.
“We’re a good shooting team,” Morrissey said. “We can get up and down the floor. We have good ball movement and the kids can run. That’s what we like to do. Defense will depend on the situation.”
Reading opens its season on Tuesday, facing Woburn on the road. The home opener is on Friday, Dec. 17 against Belmont.
“Belmont, Lexington, Winchester, Arlington and Woburn are all very good,” Morrissey said. “With every team in the Large [Middlesex League Liberty Division] you have to come ready to play. Every team has talent and is well-coached.”
The Rockets have been placed in Division 1 under the new alignment of the state-wide tournament and will play 21 games.
The non-league slate includes a meeting with Catholic Memorial on Dec. 28 at the Garden City Classic at Newton North High School. They also play a home-and-home with Somerville on Feb. 15 and 18 and then the Davenport Tournament in Sharon on Feb. 20 and 21 during school vacation week.
