WINCHESTER — The Winchester High football team was disappointed not to be the first 6-0 squad since 1990, but the Sachems will gladly take being the first 6-1 team since 1991 heading into the upcoming playoffs.
Winchester took care of business, Friday night, downing Arlington, 34-13, in the final regular season game, at Knowlton Stadium.
The way it works out in Div. 3 North this year, the Sachems needed that victory to assure a home game in the first round of the playoffs. Fourth seed Winchester hosts fifth seed Lynn Classical (5-2), Friday night (7 p.m.), at Knowlton Stadium.
The Sachems got off to a sluggish start, Friday night on Senior Night and was kept off the scoreboard in the first quarter against a Spy Ponder team not noted for its defense.
The Sachems got things right with touchdowns on their last two drives before halftime, and then another touchdown to start the third quarter.
It was the first game all season that Winchester quarterback Tommy Degnan did not score a rushing touchdown, but junior running back Jimmy Gibbons made up for it with three rushing touchdowns.
Sachems’ coach Wally Dembowski is always looking ahead, and he knows his team will have to do a better job if it is going to make any noise in the playoffs.
“The negatives tonight were that we were not executing in the first half, and the three turnovers we had on the night,” he said. “You can’t do that and beat a good team. That’s frustrating.”
Arlington got the ball first and was able to move the ball effectively against the Winchester defense behind the running of quarterback Tyler Callahan.
The Spy Ponders had a first down at the Sachem 33 when Callahan tried his first pass, a throw over the middle towards the end zone, which was intercepted for a touchback by Henry Kraft.
It took only three plays to get into Arlington territory, including a 16-yard completion to Kraft and a 26-yard run by Degnan, but the drive eventually stalled out at the Spy Ponder 30.
Again, Arlington came right back, picking up first downs on a 27-yard Callahan run, and passes of 12 yards to Calvin Pike and 11 yards to Marques Jean-Jacques. The Spy Ponders reached the Sachem 26 before they too turned the ball over on downs.
“We didn’t play with a ton of emotion, early,” said Dembowski. “We had some issues. We had some blocking issues and we had some tackling issues. We worked on tackling all week, every day for 10 minutes-plus, and we still didn’t tackle well.”
Winchester then embarked on its first scoring drive of the day, one that covered 74 yards in 13 plays, and spanned the last couple minutes of the first quarter until there was 5:52 left in the second.
The methodical drive mixed running and passing, and included an 8-yard run for a first down by Derek Gianci, a 19-yard run on a reverse by Kraft, an 14-yard completion to Kraft and a 20-yard run for Degnan (5-68). Gibbons scored the first of his three touchdowns from the one, and Mario Caloiero kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
The Spy Ponders picked up one first down on its next drive before the drive stalled on a fumbled exchange and a Degnan tackle of Callahan for a three-yard loss.
Winchester faced a third-and-seven situation from its 16 on its next drive, and that’s when Degnan found wide receiver Jakob Flores 10 yards beyond the coverage. Flores caught the ball near midfield and raced the rest of the way for an 84-yard scoring play, and a 14-0 lead with 1:59 to play in the half.
Kraft brought the opening kickoff of the second half 23 yards to the Winchester 43. On the first play, Gibbons (11-133) went straight up the middle, breaking an arm tackle on his way into the secondary. His second touchdown went for 57 yards. The extra point was blocked and the Sachems now led, 20-0.
“The o-line made a couple of adjustments as far as assignment-wise, what they were doing,” said Dembowski. “The running backs did a nice job of reading, both Jimmy and Derek made a couple nice cuts and they ran the ball well.”
Arlington scored for the first time, early in the fourth quarter, after taking advantage of a muffed punt at the Winchester 37. On the next play, Callahan threw a swing pass to Jean-Jacques, and the speedy freshman went around left end and raced down the sideline for a touchdown. The conversion pass was incomplete and it was now 20-6.
The Sachems responded quickly. Starting at the 42, Degnan handed off to Gibbons four consecutive times for gains of 16, 10, 5 and 27 yards for a touchdown.
Arlington went three-and-out on its next drive to clinch the victory for Winchester. The Sachems scored on their last drive to complete the 34-point effort. After gaining no yards on his previous four carried, Gianci found a hole and raced through it, going 65 yards for the final touchdown.
Jean-Jacques scored on the final play of the game, going around left end for a 46-yard touchdown.
“It’s great to be 6-1 and now that seven-game season is over,” said Dembowski. “We’ll be dialed in Sunday morning, figure out who we are playing, and then keep chugging along.”
The Sachems have taken steps forward in recent years, including hosting a tournament game for the first time, last year. Now they would like to win one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.