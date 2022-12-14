READING — The Reading High boys hockey team welcomes back a core group of returning players in what should be another competitive season for the Rockets.
The Rockets are returning nine seniors from last year’s 11-10-2 team and will have plenty of veteran experience to turn to.
Reading has had a few scrimmages already and is rearing to get going Wednesday when it opens up the 2022-23 season at home against Wilmington.
Fourteenth-year head coach Mark Doherty (156-93-49) is back and knows he has a solid group all-around including plenty of depth that can get the job done this year.
“The kids have worked hard to get better, so let's hope it pays off,” said Doherty. “If the younger kids made the steps we thought, we should be very competitive. I am very much looking forward to the season and we will see what happens. I think we are pretty deep, but time will tell.”
With 13 returners from last season’s team and plenty of newcomers joining the squad, Doherty will have plenty of depth to turn to.
“It is going to be interesting,” said Doherty. “I kept a bigger roster than I ever have. It is the deepest the program has ever been from start to finish. We are going to develop kids for next year and will be rotating some of them through varsity and junior varsity.”
Doherty will rely on his trio of seniors captains in forwards Evan Pennucci and Robbie Granara and defenseman Mikey Miele.
Pennucci (9-14-23) and Granara (8-7-15) are both four-year varsity players with plenty of experience, so look for them to lead the offense this season and for Miele to be the anchor of the defense.
“We have real good senior leadership,” said Doherty. “The group is getting along great and it starts with our captains. I think we should be able to score goals this season. We have pretty good size, bigger than in the past. But, our defense will be a little bit of a work in progress.”
Pennucci, who is a two-year captain and leader of the team, is ready for the season and thinks Reading has a good shot this year.
“We have the most depth we have had in a while,” said Pennucci. “We look fast and gritty and I think we have a good chance at the Middlesex League this year. We have a great locker room. The new kids are fitting in great. We have a lot of rookies and we are very excited to get the season going."
Along with Pennucci and Granara, the offense will have plenty of other weapons returning. Senior Mark Boyle (2-11-13) is back as well as juniors Cam Fahey (7-9-16), Laz Giardina (5-5-10) and Matty Fichera (2-6-8), all of whom saw plenty of ice time.
Two more seniors back at forward for Reading are Jack Donnelly and Ben Wright who hope to contribute.
As for the blue line, Miele will lead the way along with returners seniors Kevin Thomson, Nate Johnson, TJ Michel and David McFarland.
Reading lost one of its biggest defensive threats in James Lawhorne (6-5-11), who left to go to Holderness but did gain senior defenseman Maxx Owens, who is back with the team.
After both starting goalies graduated last season, Reading will turn to junior Chris Hanifan to get the starting nod this year with sophomore Owen Holland backing him up.
“I have two young hard-working goalies in Chris (Hanifan) and Owen (Holland) who I really like and we will see how it works out.”
Reading will also feature a solid group of rookies on both offense and defense that will all hope to make an impact right off the bat.
The Rockets will have their usual ambitious non-league schedule that includes games against Pope Francis (Jan. 16) and St. John’s Prep (Feb. 15). Reading will be back playing in the Ed Burns Tournament and the Falmouth Tournament at the end of the season.
Reading will open its season Wednesday versus Wilmington at Burbank Arena at 8 p.m.
