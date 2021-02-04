A Reading resident for almost 20 years, Rob DiLoreto was never that far removed from Everett — both logistically and in his heart.
The 54-year-old, who has a lengthy football coaching resume dating back to 1994, was named the new head football coach at his alma mater last week. The timing as well as the opportunity could not be more right.
“At 54 I’m not young, but I’m not old,” he said. “The timing is right. If it didn’t work out at this time then it wouldn’t be in the cards.”
A 1984 graduate of Everett High where he played quarterback on the 1983 Crimson Tide, still owns the family house in the Village section of the city.
So he may work at Arlington High for 25 years, where he is an administrator as dean of students, and lived in Reading since 2002, but Everett is where he always says he is from.
Now it is really time to come home to lead a vaunted football program that has the reputation as the best public school football program in the state. Everett won 12 Super Bowls under John DiBiaso, who DiLoreto was able to coach under during the legendary man’s final year in Everett in 2017.
“It’s a tradition I hope to continue,” said DiLoreto. “I am proud of that tradition. It is part of the fabric of the city.
“But ‘to thy own self be true’ and I will try to do what I think I do best: connect with players, build relationships, trust, a positive mental attitude and improve.”
From the time DiLoreto got out of Notre Dame 1988, athletics was never out of him.
He began a stint with Everett Pop Warner that eventually led him to coach another high school in the city — Pope John.
DiLoreto coached Pope John for six seasons (1994-99) and that led to a Super Bowl win in 1998.
Soon after DiLoreto began the first of two coaching stints at the school of his full-time job at Arlington High, where he was also the Athletic Director.
Family commitments required him to give that up after three seasons. He then bounced around at Austin Prep (2006) and Malden Catholic (2007) before landing in Reading in 2008.
While he was on the Reading High coach staff in 2008, much like he did in his early years out of Notre Dame when he returned home to Everett, DiLoreto got involved with Reading Pop Warner a year earlier. It was a natural move since his sons Robert and Corey were involved in the program.
Making for a long day with his duties at Arlington High, then Reading High coaching, DiLoreto coached Reading Pop Warner at night.
He practically revolutionized the program bringing such advanced knowledge of the sport to the younger teams. They wound up overmatching their opponents running the spread offense before it was en vogue.
DiLoreto even got involved with his other love, baseball, in Reading. He coached an 11-year-old Reading Youth Baseball travel team to the prestigious Tournament of Champions title in the Bay State summer tournament in 2010.
With the Reading High football team, DiLoreto focused on the offensive side of the ball and in most of those nine years, he was the play-caller.
With DiLoreto on the staff, the Rockets went to five Super Bowls and won two. He got to coach his sons Robert (Class of 2014), a tight end, and Corey (2017) which was very special to him.
Corey DiLoreto quarterbacked two of those Reading Super Bowl teams in 2015 and ’16.
After Corey (now a Div. 1 baseball player at Northeastern) graduated, it was time for a change for Rob who went back to Everett as offensive coordinator. He was there for the 2017 and 2018 seasons before accepting to be head coach at Arlington High once again.
The Arlington program had fallen on some hard times in recent years. It appeared to really feel the effects of a shift away from contact football by some families due rising concussions in the sport. The numbers were down.
DiLoreto was the right man for the job as his credo of creating a family atmosphere on a team, building trust, and unity was never more needed.
The 2019 Spy Ponders didn’t have the greatest success (4-7 record) but they got better over the season. Arlington won three of its last four, including a win on Thanksgiving at Waltham that DiLoreto still remembers proudly.
“I can’t stress enough how much I loved coaching that team,” said DiLoreto. “We did everything together as a team, as a family. Every day we were positive. It was such a rewarding experience.”
Now as he shifts to becoming the new head football coach at Everett, DiLoreto is hoping for more positive experiences.
He will be holding a Zoom meeting with his new team this week as they prepare for the upcoming spring season. The Greater Boston League will not be part of Fall II, but for football there will be a “hybrid” season where they will play five games beginning on Friday, April 16.
It will surely be something to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.