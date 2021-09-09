WOBURN — Knowing its arch-rival, Winchester, will not be coming at them with an array of returning Middlesex League all-stars, EMass all-stars, All-State and All-New England and All-American players is enough to improve the season outlook of the Woburn High girls' soccer team.
Add in a highly-productive preseason that really hit the spot, and now the Tanners are prepared to conquer Middlesex League Liberty.
While its success has been off and on in recent seasons in their mega-competitive division within the Middlesex League, Woburn is always well-represented with good athletes who play hard under the coaching of former player and captain, Jenna Fralick.
The fact the Tanners went 5-0 during the preseason, including a pair of victories at a jamboree in Lowell on Saturday, indicates they are scoring goals more regularly, and are ready to get serious this fall, both in the league and in the new state-wide playoffs..
"We're going into the regular season 5-0, and everyone got substantial time during the preseason," said Fralick. "We're looking forward to it. We've have a strong starting 11 returning, and this preseason was all about getting people who can handle coming off the bench, and can give us strong minutes off the bench."
Woburn won its games on Saturday by scores of 4-1 and 1-0, with all of the goals coming from speedy and talented junior Cyndea Labissiere, who will be leading the Tanner attack up front.
"I think players to watch in the league this year will be Cyndea Labissiere, as will all of our captains," said Fralick. "Meadow Comeiro is our holding midfielder, and she has been working with Hannah Surrette, who is a junior; they look great together in the midfield."
The Tanner senior captains are Comeiro, Emma Patrissi, Carley Dangora and Jenna Taylor.
"All are seasoned vets who either made it as a freshman or made it as a sophomore, and they have been starting ever since," said Fralick. "We're excited, this is going to be a good year for us. After this year, we are going to have a lot of young talent with a lot of things to work through."
Patrissi is the third starting midfielder and she brings a strong presence to that part of the Woburn lineup.
"Emma Patrissi is going to be a force to be reckoned with, as she always has been," said Fralick. "She's tall and strong."
The Tanners have a tradition of being really solid on defense. They find young talent to put back there and then they continue to grow together with each passing season, as is the case with Taylor and Dangora.
"Jenna Taylor and Carley Dangora are going to be side by side again as our center backs, and they're going to be holding us up throughout the season," said Fralick. "We don't get wins in this league without Carley and Jenna."
The outside back positions are the only ones that are still to be determined as the start of the season approaches at the end of the week.
"We have some girls who are coming back who are strong, but we rounded out our roster with some speedy outside backs," said Fralick. "This positions are up in the air right now. People are vying for those positions. We have enough depth that we can sub out at those positions, so we're excited to see everybody out there."
Returning as the goalkeeper this year is senior Nicole McNaughton. She will be backed up by sophomore Taylor Buckley. The Tanners added Amber Hayden to the goalkeeper group. She played well when she got her chances during the preseason.
"Taylor is athletic and Nicole is a seasoned vet," said Fralick. "She'll be good. She's vocal and has a great punt. With Amber Hayden making the team, we are three-deep at goalie, something we have never had before."
Up front are Labissiere in the center with junior Colleen Curran on her left, and sophomore Kayla Buback and junior Markey Gibbons alternating on the right.
"There's some awesome competition in the Middlesex League, as you know," said Fralick. "The Middlesex League is always strong. People are talking about Winchester rebuilding, but you know they are going to be young and talented, and Arlington and Lexington are teams we are going to have to keep our eye on. They are all going to be great games for us, this year."
One of the pleasures of the preseason was getting back to normal after having to deal with the rules and restrictions of last fall.
"We've had a great time in the preseason," said Fralick, of transitioning back to non-pandemic soccer life. "No masks. People were able to see each other's faces, smiling, having a great time. It's great to be back in the swing of things, really."
The Tanners open up the season against another team that went undefeated in the preseason when they host Burlington, Friday (4 p.m.). The two teams had a chance to get a long look at each other on Saturday, as both played on the same field at the jamboree in Lowell.
