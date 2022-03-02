WOBURN - The Woburn High boys' basketball team fought as hard as it could, but could not keep pace with Lynn English in a 67-53 loss, in the preliminary round of the MIAA Div. 1 state tournament on Tuesday night at Torrice Gym.
The 33rd-seeded Bulldogs were impressive, led by junior captain Tyrese Melo Garcia, who had 30 points and four key second-half assists. The 32nd-seeded Tanners got 16 first-half points from senior captain Joe Gattuso, but he was held to just two in the second half for a team-high of 18.
Lynn English advances to the Round of 32 where it will travel to face top seed BC High, Friday night.
"It was a great atmosphere in the gym, and we knew it would be when the student section filled up 50 minutes before the start of the game," said Woburn coach Randy Parker, reflecting on his first tournament game as coach of the Tanners. "I knew it was going to be a good crowd and it was loud in the gym, and a great experience for my first time coaching a tournament game."
It was very much Gattuso against Melo Garcia in the first half, as each came up with 16 points.
Woburn senior All-Star point guard Michael Chiodo picked up his first foul right away at the start of the game, and he had to sit when he picked up his third foul, with nearly six minutes still left before halftime.
"It was unfortunate to have him sit the final five and a half minutes of the first half," said Parker, of Chiodo, whose strength is his aggressive defense and ability to force turnovers. "But we hung in there."
It was 22-22 with three minutes left before the half on two free throws by Liam Dillon, and a bucket from Gattuso, but then Lynn English went on an 8-0 run to close out the second quarter.
Melo Garcia had four points, while Nelson Obarisiagbon had a basket, and Jesse Maggs scored on a layup off a nice pass from Melo Garcia, making it 30-22 at the half.
The Tanners came out firing in the third quarter, sparked by the first basket of the game for Chiodo. They went on an 8-3 run to get within three, 33-30, with Josh Freeman converting a three-point play, and Brett Tuzzolo getting his first points on a corner 3-pointer.
The Bulldogs answered with authority, getting three consecutive treys, two from Melo Garcia, and one from freshman Denzell Guillen. A Melo Garcia pass to an open Carmelo Beuse, underneath the basket, made it an 11-0 run and a 14-point lead, 44-30.
"We didn't come out on the winning side, but I am so proud of how our guys hung in there," said Parker. "They didn't give up, even after Lynn English went on a run to take a 14-point lead in the third quarter. We could have gave in then, but basketball is a game of runs and we came back with one of our own to get back in the game."
Woburn managed to close the gap to eight (44-36) before Lynn English took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Chiodo, who got all nine of his points in the second half, scored five during a 7-2 run that got the margin down to four points, with about five minutes left.
"Our team is tough," said Parker. "We dig in and play with heart. Little by little we start chipping away, and one more bucket or one more stop and its a one possession game."
A Beuse 3-pointer triggered a 14-0 Bulldog run that put the game out of reach for the Tanners, who lost Chiodo to his fifth foul, halfway through the run. Melo Garcia hit all four of his free throws and had beautiful feeds for two other easy baskets.
"I couldn't be prouder of the group," said Parker. "Throughout the season, all the hard work, the leadership, all put in to tonight, and everyone had a role to make us successful."
The Tanners close out the first season with a 10-10 overall record with Parker as head coach, but will have a tough time finding players to replace Gattuso and Chiodo.
Lynn English (67) - Obarisiagbon 2 2-5 6, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Melo Garcia 11 5-5 30, Beato 2 0-0 5, Vizcaino 1 3-6 5, Guillen 2 0-0 6, Beuse 3 0-0 7, Maggs 2 0-0 4, Clarke 0 0-0 0, Purter 0 0-0 0, Peters 1 0-2 2, Kabongo 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-18 67.
WOBURN (53) - Tuzzolo 3 0-0 8, Freeman 5 2-3 12, Gattuso 6 5-5 18, Chiodo 41-2 9, Dillon 0 2-2 2, Cafarella 2 0-0 4, Roderick 0 0-0 0, Travers 0 0-0 0, Kolodko 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-12 53.
Lynn English 10 20 19 18 - 67
WOBURN 8 14 18 13 - 53
3-point FGs: LE-Melo Garcia 3, Guillen 2, Beato, Beuse; W-Tuzzolo 2, Gattuso.
