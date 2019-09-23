ACTON — One week ago the Reading High football team looked lost in its pass defense and had some significant issues in pass protection, raising some questions about what the 2019 season had in store.
Friday night at Leary Field the improvements Reading made were so profound it almost seemed as if there were 11 new faces on the defensive side of the ball: Six sacks and three interceptions of Acton-Boxborough quarterback Nate Sullivan. Just 110 yards surrendered through the air, and 131 yards overall.
A-B (2-1) had averaged 36.0 ppg. in blowout wins over Chelmsford and Lexington, but Reading (1-1) proceeded to run the Colonials off their home field to the tune of 33-7.
What the heck happened? Not even head coach John Fiore seemed to have all the answers.
“I can’t say enough about our kids, our assistant coaches rallying. Just a total reversal of performances with a lot of kids,” he said. “I honestly don’t know where to begin. Just so super proud of every kid. A great team effort.”
Reading’s defense played so well it overshadowed another stellar performance from freshman quarterback James Murphy, who completed 18 of 29 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns, giving him seven touchdown passes in just two games. Murphy’s primary beneficiary was wide receiver Colin DuRoss (6 catches, 130 yards, 2 touchdowns), but he spread the ball around to six different receivers. Patrick Harrigan and Dante Barboza each had a TD reception.
“He’s doing well, he really is. We’re taking what the defense is giving us,” Fiore said, of Murphy. “It’s great. Excited with this young team coming over here and doing well.”
The Rockets led 20-0 at the half and 26-0 in third quarter before A-B got on the board with a late third quarter touchdown. Reading’s running game showed some strong signs of life with Dan DiMare rushing for 82 yards on 17 carries.
But the story of this game was the defense. Linebacker Nick Bates racked up three sacks, while Sean Bekkenhuis, Barboza, and Trevor Thornton had one apiece. Reading’s secondary was stifling: Barboza played a shutdown corner, while safety Jeremy Rosh (four tackles, interception), Trevor Conroy, and Colby Goodchild took turns picking off Sullivan.
Fiore credited the turnaround to a great week of practice and some mindset readjustments.
“A lot of credit goes to (assistant coaches) David Blanchard and Billy Carnes and Greg Sheridan in the secondary, they did a great job with the defense this week. Not just coaching the kids up, but getting their minds right, getting their mentality right,” he said. “It was fantastic. We obviously had the results we wanted and worked for.”
The Rockets wasted no time taking it to A-B on both sides of the football from the opening whistle. Reading started with possession and marched 64 yards on seven plays to take an immediate 6-0 lead. Murphy was 3 of 4 passing on the drive for 59 yards, including a 36-yard completion to DiMare and a 19-yard touchdown to DuRoss. On the latter Murphy made a nice throw down the sideline to DuRoss, who stepped out of an attempted shoestring tackle on his way to the endzone.
A-B meanwhile suffered its first of three turnovers on its answering possession. Sullivan was high on his second pass attempt of the game and safety Trevor Conroy intercepted him at the A-B 42.
The Rockets made the Colonials pay with a five-play scoring drive to open up a 14-0 lead. On third and 8 Murphy stepped up in the pocket beyond some pressure and found Harrigan for a 19-yard reception to the A-B 21. One play later he again hit Harrigan on an apparent blown coverage for an easy 15-yard touchdown. DiMare ran up the middle off the blocks of Dan O’Connor and guards Sean Bekkenhuis and Dom DeCrescenzo for the two-point conversion.
Reading padded its lead to 20-0 early in the second quarter. After holding on downs at their own 33, the Rockets marched 67 yards on 10 plays, capped by a seven-yard Murphy to Barboza touchdown pass. A false start and a holding penalty had the Rockets in a deep hole (second and 26 at their own 35), but Murphy found DuRoss for a 23-yard completion to the AB 42, then DiMare had a 27-yard run to the AB 25 to keep the chains moving.
Three plays later Murphy knifed a pass between two defenders on a quick slant to Barboza for the touchdown.
A-B meanwhile kept spinning its wheels as its final four possessions of the half ended in a sack, interception, sack, and expiration of the clock. The second half was no better as A-B opened with a three-and-out, with Barboza breaking up a second down pass and Trevor Thornton applying pressure on third down to help force an incompletion and punt. A-B’s second possession of the half stalled after a sack by Bates dropped Sullivan for a 12-yard loss.
Reading then pushed its lead to 26-0 midway through the third quarter. Murphy hit DuRoss on a quick slant, and the senior wide receiver broke a tackle and raced 60 yards for the touchdown. Murphy’s two-point conversion pass fell incomplete, but the game was already out of hand for the Colonials.
A-B answered on its next possession after a short kickoff gave the Colonials good starting position at their own 41. Sullivan found Jed Hoggard for first down completions of 16 and 12 yards to the Reading 35, and two plays later hit Sean Kelly over the top for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Jacob Emmett’s PAT kick gave the Colonials a semblance of life (26-7) with 1:12 left in the third quarter.
But Reading’s defense put the clamps down. Bates had had his third sack of the night, blowing up a blocker on a blitz and dropping Sullivan for a 10-yard loss to help force a punt. On A-B’s next possession Goodchild intercepted Sullivan and returned the pick 21 yards to the A-B 14, where Thornton scored on a run through a yawning hole off the right side to cap the scoring.
Reading opens up Middlesex League Liberty play on the road at Belmont this Friday (6 p.m.).
“The road’s not getting any easier, it’s off to Belmont (Friday),” Fiore said. “Now we’ve got to get it moving up another notch.”
