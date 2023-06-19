BURLINGTON — This was a battle, but the magical season for the Reading High girls lacrosse team came to an end just one game before the finals.
The Lady Rockets fell to Lincoln-Sudbury, 7-3, Tuesday night at Varsity Field in Burlington in the MIAA Division 1 state semifinals.
Reading came into the game fifth-seeded in Division 1 with a record of 21-1 defying the odds all season and winning some big games. The Lady Rockets fell just one game short of the finals, but didn’t go down without a fight.
Down 3-0 after the first half the Lady Rockets came out with a more aggressive mind-set in the second half which led to two early goals both by Libby Quinn to get them right back in the game.
The game stayed close for a while, as Reading stayed right with the Warriors (20-2) but never got the lead.
At the half-way mark of the second, Lincoln-Sudbury was clinging to a 4-3 lead before scoring three unanswered goals to open up the lead leaving Reading chasing a big hole with little time left.
Lincoln-Sudbury (19-2) will move on to the finals and will take on Westwood.
“These girls have done a tremendous job all season,” said Reading coach Rachel Monroe. “Our defense played unbelievable today. We hit a couple posts, their goalie made a couple really good saves, and that’s the way the game went. We couldn’t really generate a whole lot on offense today, but it was a great season and I am so proud.”
Reading came out strong in the opening minutes of the game as it showed good early pressure and a lot of control as the defense looked strong from the jump.
Goalie Addyson Matthews also was on early as she made a tremendous save with 20 minutes left in the first half to keep the Warriors off the board.
But, a little over a minute later, after a turnover, Harper Friedholm scooped up the ball and ran it down the field to score the game’s first goal.
Reading nearly tied the game minutes later as a sophomore Molly Trahan hit the post with a great shot to keep the Warriors in front.
Matthews continued to be strong as she made a number of good saves at the 10-minute mark to keep her team in the game.
With 8:26 left in the first half, Reagan Malo scored with an impressive shot right past Matthews to put the Warriors ahead 2-0.
Later in the half, Katie Wolin scored for the Warriors to extend the lead to 3-0 and put Reading in an early hole.
With minutes left in the first half, Trahan nearly scored again after a great pass by Caroline Jadul but it was blocked leaving Reading with no score after one half.
Reading came out on fire in the second half with a much more aggressive style of play. The Lady Rockets needed to score early to get back in the game and they did just that as just two minutes in, Quinn scored to cut the lead to 3-1.
“During halftime I told them they can not be afraid to go to the cage,” said Monroe. “We have been a second half team all year long so being down 3-0 to a team like this after the first half wasn’t a huge deficit and I knew we could fight back.”
With 18:47 remaining in the game, Quinn did it again, firing one home after passes from Jadul and Megan Shanahan to make it a 3-2 game.
Less than a minute later, the Warriors got the goal right back as Ella Ryan scored to put Lincoln-Sudbury up 4-2.
Back and forth it went as Quinn scored her third of the game with 15:30 left. Quinn fired one that was saved and then she buried her own rebound to cut the lead to 4-3.
Lincoln-Sudbury didn’t quit and Ryan got her second of the game a minute later to put the Warriors back on top by two.
Matthews continued to make some key saves, but time was running out and Malo scored another to make it 6-3.
Ryan sealed the Warriors win with her third of the game with a little over a minute left to hand Reading just its second loss of the season.
