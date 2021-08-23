On the tennis court, both Chrissy and Jamie Cerretani of Reading have competed as elite tennis players for over two decades.
Chrissy is a former MIAA state individual singles champion (1993) while Jamie made the singles finals his freshman (1997) year before turning his attention over to baseball in high school. Both went on to play college tennis at Division 1 schools.
The sibling duo just combined to win the Level 1 USTA National Mixed Open Doubles Grass Court Championship held last weekend at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.
Chrissy Cerretani, a 1995 graduate of RMHS, who is a member of the RMHS Hall of Fame, competed in amateur tournaments in the past. Currently, she’s the head coach of the Reading High girls tennis squad.
Her brother Jamie, a 2000 RMHS graduate, who is also a member of the RMHS Hall of Fame (he was Middlesex League MVP in baseball in '00), has toured the world as a professional tennis doubles’ player. He has participated in such major events as Wimbledon, the French Open, as well as the US Open and Australian Open from 2011 through 2013.
“Playing with my brother in this tournament was such an awesome experience,’’ said Chrissy Cerretani, who at 44, still has a solid tennis game. “I’ve coached him through major tournaments, and to compete with him side by side on the court was just an amazing experience. The competition was tough and it was just awesome for us to come away to win the (championship).”
With 16 mixed doubles groups competing from across the nation last week, the Cerretanis, who were the top seed in the tournament, received a bye to the quarterfinal round.
In their first match, the sister-brother duo cruised to a straight set 6-2, 6-4 win over win over third seeded Nicholas Forester and Ally Friedman of Falmouth Maine, and East Hampton, New York.
“The weather was very hot out on the court, and we played well in the first match,’’ said Chrissy. “Our opponents were tough, but we were able to communicate very well on the court. (Jamie) is such an awesome player, and he just knows where to play the ball off the serve. Every time our opponents tried to get back in the match, we were able to come through some key points to come away with the victory.”
Advancing to the semifinal round, the Cerretani siblings faced Alex Bose and Elizabeth Kobak of Winter Haven, Florida and Old Westbury, New York. After recording a 6-3 win in the first set, the Cerretanis established their dominance on the court, easing to a 6-1 victory in the second to claim the match.
“The competition was tough and we had mixed doubles competitors from all over the country,’’ said Cerretani. “It was a very competitive tournament, and some of the competitors played (professionally). We got off to a strong start in the first set and continued to build some strong momentum into the second.”
Advancing to the championship match on Saturday morning, the Cerretanis once again eased to the title, prevailing in a 6-1, 6-3 victory over 16th seeded Zach Smith and Gavriella Smith of New Orleans, Louisiana.
“We knew that the championship was at stake, and we had to bring our best game of the tournament,’’ said Cerretani. “We started off the match very strong, and we never looked back.
“It was such a memorable experience for us, and it’s something that we’ll never forget.”
