READING — Despite the dominating 16-0 Reading victory on Saturday morning against Winchester it was probably best if both teams put the ga,e in the rearview mirror as fast as possible and not put a lot of stock in the outcome.
The Rockets did enough things well in the blowout win (stopped in the 5th inning by rule) to feel good about itself. But, it was an out-of-sorts Winchester team that had more to do with the lopsided result.
“We talk about just playing our game and not worrying about the opponent,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “Today our opponent struggled but we remained focused and motivated and continued to play our game right to the end.”
Despite the final score it wasn’t really a game for “stat-padding” as Reading only had seven hits in the shortened contest.
You could go a lifetime watching competitive baseball and not see the kind of half inning that took place in the bottom of the first.
The Rockets batted around twice with the first nine batters reaching base and scoring.
And after an out was finally recorded the next five batters reached and scored, as Reading took a 14-0 lead after one inning.
The manner in which the runs were scored was difficult to watch from a Winchester team that played a strong and mistake-free game two days earlier.
In the fateful first inning three Winchester pitchers issued eight walks, hit three Reading batters and there was also an infield fielding error.
Reading had just four hits (one infield) and put only six balls in play to generate the 14 runs.
Not to totally down play the Rocket batters contributions, there were some big hits in the inning.
Senior tri-captain Nick Marshall cleared the bases with three-run double to deep left-center to get the Rockets on the board.
Junior Jacob Carter continued to display a patient approach and picturesque swing with a two-run single and starting pitcher Chris Shin (3 for 3) had a two-hit, three-RBI inning.
Winchester’s third pitcher James Mawn settled things down a bit after allowing the first three batters to reach as Reading scored just two more runs through the next three innings while substituting out several starters.
Not to be overlooked in the blowout was Shin’s outing as he never gave the Red & Black any hope of extending the game outside of the mercy-rule parameters.
“Chris was great and is another guy on our strong staff who pitches with confidence, throws strikes and mixes up his pitches,” said Blanchard.
Shin only pitched to two batters over the minimum in his four-inning stint, allowing just two hits, striking out seven and issuing a single walk.
He was aided by another errorless game from the Rockets infield, where his replacement at shortstop Brian Marshall played a strong game (two assists, one putout). Cullen McCadden and Conor Duggan combined on a game-ending 5-4-3 double play.
For Winchester the only bright spot in a forgettable game was Jayden O’Connor who had its only two hits and pitched a scoreless fourth inning striking out two batters.
Both teams are back at it on Tuesday (at home) for the start of their next two-game series. Reading (2-0) is matched with Woburn and Winchester (0-2) takes on Belmont.
THURSDAY'S OPENING GAME
WINCHESTER — The long awaited return to high school baseball competition for these two programs took place on Thursday afternoon at Ciarcia Field and both teams did themselves proud with a quality energized performance.
Reading prevailed in the end, 3-2, as it was able to hold off a late rally by the Red & Black who had the winning run on-base in their last at-bat.
It may be repetitive to say “first-year player” this season as the great majority of players, after losing the 2020 season, will be playing in their first varsity season.
That said it was Reading junior Colin Ensminger’s varsity debut. The righthander was very impressive in a tight pressure game going the route and finishing off his outing with his eighth strikeout of the game as Winchester threatened to walk-off with an opening- day win.
“Colin’s pitch count was low so we knew we could max him out and he looked and felt strong.” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “He showed his talent and poise in pressure situations.”
The Rockets pushed home the eventual winning runs in the third inning.
In the winning rally Jacob Carter (who earlier had tripled in his first varsity at-bat) walked to lead the inning off.
After Carter stole second base and advanced to third on a ground-out, he scored on Nick Marshall’s single to the opposite field (left), to give the Rockets a 2-0 lead.
Cullen McCadden followed with a long double to left-center that scored Marshall to give Reading a 3-0 lead.
The Rockets looked like they were ready to bust the game open after knocking Winchester starter Thomas Casey out of the game and putting the next two batters on-base against reliever Gus Sendlenski.
But Sendlenski settled down with some nice off speed pitches to get out of the inning and he kept the Red & Black close with help from Max Vinciguerra who pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
Meanwhile Ensminger breezed into the fourth inning in total control (one baserunner) before the middle of the Winchester lineup broke through.
A lead-off walk to Sean Gogolin was followed by a Casey triple and a Tristan Henning single to cut the lead to 3-2 with no outs.
A pivotal play followed when Marshall threw out Henning at second in what appeared to be a delayed steal which stopped abruptly Winchester’s offensive momentum.
The Rockets left nine runners stranded on-base and it felt like it would come back to haunt them after Winchester closed the gap.
“It’s a short season and there is a learning curve each year and we are kind of in it now.” said Blanchard. “I would like to see some better approaches at the plate but that’s usually typical this early in the season.”
With the Rocket offense unable to provide a cushion it was the defense that shined down the stretch.
The Rocket infield anchored by shortstop Chris Shin with strong support from second baseman Conor Duggan and first baseman Billy Beneke played errorless ball in fielding nine infield grounders on the artificial turf for outs.
“We were really sharp defensively with Chris Shin making some talented plays that allowed Colin to keep his pitch count down,” said Blanchard.
In the final inning Winchester had some clutch at-bats with Will Bartlett leading off with a single. After two were out, Noah Taylor put a line-drive in the right field gap which Steven Webb adeptly cut-off and kept the tying run at third base.
Ensminger then retired the last batter on a called strike three to finish off his gutty debut.
“It was a good clean game for the first time out after two years but certainly we have some things to work on.” said Winchester coach Matt Taylor. “I think our pitching has a lot of depth, it is just a matter of who is going to step forward to take more of a role.”
