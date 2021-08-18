BURLINGTON — As Anne Murray once sang, “Everything old is new again.”
Before the Burlington High football team started playing Lexington on Thanksgiving Day in 1973, the Red Devils’ traditional season-ending opponent was Bedford.
This fall, Burlington will face the Buccaneers again on Thanksgiving Day, hosting the game at Varsity Field.
“I don’t really care so much who we play, as long as we play on Thanksgiving,” said Burlington coach Dan McKay. “With Bedford, we’ve played them before and it’s a bordering town. There’s a chance it could be a good rivalry.”
The series of events that led to this Thanksgiving Day matchup began in April, when Bedford and its Thanksgiving Day rival since 1973, Concord-Carlisle, agreed to part ways. Since prior to 1973, C-C played Lexington on Thanksgiving Day, those two schools decided to resume the rivalry, or, more precisely, move the game from the early-season showdown it had been since 1973, back to Thanksgiving.
“It’s kind of an interesting turn for us,” said Burlington athletic director Shaun Hart. “The Lexington AD [Naomi Martin] said that they’d like to continue the rivalry with Concord-Carlisle on Thanksgiving. We looked at Bedford and saw that we used to play them on Thanksgiving.”
Said McKay, “Once I saw that Bedford and C-C weren’t going to play anymore, I figured it was a matter of time.”
Lexington holds a 26-21-1 edge in the series with Burlington, while winning the last four games.
“We have no problems with Lexington,” Hart said. “They lead the series by four or five games.”
Said McKay, who was once on the coaching staff at Lexington, “There were a lot of competitive games. In 2019, it was 14-14 until they pulled away at the end.”
Hart noted, however, that the difference in enrollments between Lexington and Burlington is substantial. Lexington is the largest school in the Middlesex League, with 2,212 in 2018-2019, the most recent available numbers. Burlington is the eighth largest in the league at 1,064 as of 2017-2019. The two schools play in different divisions, with Lexington in the Liberty (Large School) and Burlington in the Freedom (Small School) divisions and the game did not count the league standings.
Bedford, a member of the Dual County League Small School Division, has an enrolment of 874 (2018-2019), while its former rival had 1,274 students in the same year. C-C, also a DCL Small School team, won 33 of the 48 games against the Buccaneers on Thanksgiving and 17 of the last 20. Bedford’s last win against the Patriots was in 2012, when current Woburn coach Jack Belcher guided the Bucs to an overtime victory.
The MIAA placed Burlington and Bedford in Division 4 for postseason purposes.
The last time Burlington and Bedford played was in the 2018 season opener, with the Devils winning, 43-33.
Bedford’s head coach, Tom Tone, coached at Methuen before taking over the Buccaneers. He and McKay were once on the coaching staff at Billerica High.
Hart hopes that the rivalry will grow into other sports, as well as football.
“For us, it’s more than football,” he said. “We’re going to try to play Bedford in as many sports as we can, in the fall, winter and spring.”
