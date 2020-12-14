(This story is courtesy of Endicott College)
BEVERLY — What started out as a self-motivated challenge to jump in the ocean turned into something bigger for field hockey and women's ice hockey freshman Jenna Seibold of Reading.
“At the beginning of the semester, I challenged myself to jump into the ocean every day until November 16,” said Seibold, a Lawrence Academy graduate. “This soon became my favorite part of the day. It not only helped me feel better after training every day, but it gave me an opportunity to clear my head and mentally prepare for the day ahead.”
As more people began to hear about how Seibold challenged herself, more people began to doubt her. This motivated Seibold even more, and she was challenged by her personal trainer to continue jumping into the ocean until December 20.
With this challenge from her personal trainer also came friends and workout partners who wanted to do the plunge with Seibold. One friend, and forward for the Boston Pride, Sammy Davis, brought up the idea to use their swimming as a way to raise money for the Travis Roy Foundation, which is a foundation named after the late Travis Roy, a former Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed during his first shift on the ice, dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries and their families.
“Like Travis, Sammy played hockey at both Tabor and Boston University and we wanted to show our support for someone who made such a positive impact on the hockey community,: Seibold said. “Since Travis wore number 24, our goal was to raise $2,400 by swimming in the ocean for 24 days starting on December 1. We surpassed that goal in less than one week.”
Although this challenge only lasts until December 24 Seibold and Davis are going to plunge for as long as they can in support of the Travis Roy Foundation.
As of the morning of December 11, the two have raised $5,198 for the foundation.
To donate, log on to http://www.travisroyfoundation.org/sammyswims/
