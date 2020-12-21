READING — After just one tryout, the Reading High boys basketball program’s upperclassmen had to shut down for two weeks due to a coronavirus case.
The team cannot practice again until at least Monday, Dec. 28. The Rockets are to open the season on Saturday, Jan. 2 at Winchester. No word yet if that game will still be played or not.
Freshman boys are still holding tryouts and the RMHS girls program is practicing.
The boys hockey team had a case during its "captain's practice" a week earlier, but are expected to begin practice on Monday, Dec. 21. The Reading hockey team is also suppose to begin the season against Winchester on Jan. 2.
The girls hockey program did not have a case but is also pushed back to Dec. 21.
