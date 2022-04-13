READING — In a battle of two of the best in the Middlesex League, it was the Reading High softball team that got the upper hand over Woburn.
Reading beat Woburn, 12-0, Tuesday afternoon at the RMHS lighted softball field. The Lady Rockets had everything working for them as the offense scored five runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Senior Analise Grady pitched another gem as she shut down the Woburn offense giving up two hits and striking out 11.
Coach Jill McEloy was proud of the effort her team put forward and knows all the hard work they have been putting in is starting to pay off.
“I honestly think we worked really hard the last few days on our hitting,” said McElroy. “The girls were dialed in today. We wanted them to play loose, to not play up to everyone’s expectations, but to play up to their ability. I think that helped because today we let loose. They (Woburn) have a great pitcher and I’m proud of the kids for going up there picking good pitches to hit and getting good swings. Analise keeps us in the game, so that also helps big time.”
The Tanners are a young team and got off to a bit of an unexpected successful start. Not helping matters yesterday was missing head coach Courtney Sigsbury, reportedly out with Covid.
“Reading came in hitting the ball well,” said Woburn assistant coach Duane Sigsbury. “We didn’t play as well as we have pre-season and up to today. Missing your head coach wasn’t easy for the girls either. Reading beat us fair and square, we just need to move on to the next one.”
Grady started off the top of the first getting the Tanners out in order on six pitches. Reading then came up in the bottom of the inning swinging.
Freshman Ava Kiley hit Woburn pitcher Morgan Barmash’s first pitch of the game into deep center field for a home run to lead off the game. Kiley also had two walks in the game getting on base in three of four at-bats and has been a nice addition to the team.
“Ava (Kiley) has a good swing,” said McElroy. “Being a freshman, you never know what you are going to get with the nerves and everything, but she is a tough kid and a great hitter. She played left field for us today, a position she has never played, so she is stepping up and doing whatever she is asked.”
Following the home run, Barmash got Emily Martell to ground out and then four straight hits came after that.
Jackie Malley (4 for 4) ripped a double to center and then Grady hit a single putting runners on first and third. Holy Cross-bound Caroline Higgins then came up and drove both runs in with a double to left center to give Reading a 3-0 lead.
Sally Cashin made it 4-0 with an RBI double to bring home Higgins and later in the inning Brianna Cirrone singled Cashin in to cap off a 5-0 first for Reading.
Woburn had a chance to get back in it in the top of the second when it loaded the bases. With runners on first and second after a fielder’s choice and hit-by-pitch, freshman Madi Soderquist singled to load the bases with two outs. Grady then got the next batter to strike out to end the threat.
“We did have some chances,” said Sigsbury. “But, we didn’t get the timely hits we usually do. But, you have to remember we are starting five freshmen and we have a great pitcher. Hopefully Courtney gets back soon because we play a lot better when she is here.”
Reading picked up right where it left off in the bottom of the second inning. Grady had a huge two-run RBI single to bring home Malley who doubled and Martell, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
Later in the inning, Cashin hit a two-run homer to right center to make it 9-0 Reading in two explosive innings.
Grady continued to be solid through the middle half of the game and didn’t run into trouble again until the top of fifth when the Tanners loaded the bases with no outs. Brianna D’Arrigo reached on a strikeout, Madi Soderquist singled and Riley Trask walked. Grady buckled down and got the next three batters in order with two strikeouts to get out of it.
“Analise (Grady) and catcher Bella (McGonagle) have been working hard for three years together, so they have a bit of a connection,” said McElroy. “They know what is working and what isn’t and they have great chemistry.”
After adding two more in the bottom of the fifth, Reading took an 11-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth and quickly loaded the bases, opening the door for sophomore Ella Haley who singled in the winning run to end the game there.
Reading (2-1) will be back in action Thursday when it hosts Belmont (1-4) at 4:15 p.m. Woburn (2-1) takes on Lexington (2-2) at home that day at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.