WINCHESTER — The Winchester High boys’ basketball team made it official; the 2021 squad is the first to win a Middlesex League title of any kind since 1974.
Winchester finished off the regular season with a 53-42 win over Woburn on Monday at WHS Gym. Winchester (9-1) trailed by one point at the half but took control in the third quarter when it held the Tanners (3-6) to just two points. Winchester tried to pull away in the fourth against the scrappy Woburn team, but managed a 53-42 win, yesterday at WHS Gym.
"It was a good ball game all the way through, a lot of back and forth into the third quarter" said Winchester coach John Fleming. "Our defense picked it up and turned them (Tanners) over, and that led to some easy baskets."
Winchester started an all-senior lineup, which led to Quinten Pienaar coming off the bench to score 12 points, and Phil Sughrue doing the same for 11 points. Among the starters, Sean Gogolin led the team with 14 points, and Omar Shakeel had 10 points.
Joe Gattuso and Joe Chiodo shared the Woburn high in scoring with 13 points.
"We are pretty excited about it," said Fleming, on the team's reaction to winning the long-awaited title, this one a Middlesex League Liberty title. "I think, coming into the season, the boys had their eyes set on a league title, especially since there was not going to be a state tournament. Now they are fired up for the Middlesex League tournament."
Fleming thinks both the joy and the credit for winning the ML Liberty should be spread around.
"It's long overdue but the guys should be proud of the accomplishment," he said. "So should some of their former teammates who helped push them and coach them over the years."
The teams will meet for a third straight time on Wednesday in the first round of the ML playoffs. Winchester drew the No. 1 seed while the Tanners are the eighth seed. The game is in Winchester at 12:30 p.m.
