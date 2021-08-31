BURLINGTON — The Burlington High football team culminated its first week of practices to prepare for this upcoming season with a scrimmage at Chelmsford this past Saturday. So far the team has been focused on working hard to improve but still appear to be a work in process.
The Red Devils were 2-3 in last spring’s pandemic-shortened season, but since lost 14 seniors to graduation and now have just three offensive and six defensive starters back. With 53 players out for this year’s team, Burlington may need to rely on hard work and effort to become a more competitive squad this season.
“We had a good first week of practices and we’ve been getting better every day,” said fifth-year Burlington head coach Dan MacKay. “We’ve shown some good things so far and competed hard in our scrimmage. But there are still some things we need to work on, so we’re going to try to get better over the next week.”
The tri-captains for Burlington are seniors Sam Doherty, Adam Eldeeb, and Tim Vadnais.
Of all the changes the Red Devils have undergone since last spring’s season ended the most notable change has been at quarterback. Last spring’s sophomore quarterback Nick Berglund left Burlington at the end of the last school year and transferred to a private school, which left a big void to fill at the signal-caller spot.
But while last spring’s quarterback transfer out, the Red Devils received another signal-caller who transfer in. Senior Roman Noke transferred to Burlington from Austin Prep where he gained some valuable experience, and will now assume the role as the new quarterback for the Red Devils this upcoming season.
Burlington will have a good deal of experience at the running back spot. The Red Devils return Doherty and Eldeeb to tote the ball once again this season. So far this pre-season MacKay is impressed with how both ball carriers have performed.
“Our running backs Sam (Doherty) and Adam (Eldeeb) have looked very good so far,” said MacKay. “They’re in good shape, reading plays well, working hard, and doing a good job. Our new quarterback didn’t play in our scrimmage, but in practices he’s also competed hard and reading and learning our plays very well.”
The Red Devils will be hurting a bit for experience at wide receiver. While Vadnais is back at tight end, Burlington lost all of last spring’s wide-outs. Some of the newcomers competing at wide receiver now include seniors John Hoffman and Aikan Noke, Roman’s twin brother, and junior Aiddin Hayes.
Some of the returnees up front on the offensive and defensive lines include junior Anthony Elkins, and sophomores Andy Jacinthe and Charlie Andriolo. Vadnais and Eldeeb return at linebacker along with Aikan Noke, while Hoffman and senior Aman Hirani will be the cornerbacks, and Doherty and Hayes the safeties.
MacKay felt last spring’s season-ending win over Watertown served as a positive springboard for the Red Devils heading into this upcoming season. MacKay also feels with some added focus this year on hard work and giving some extra effort, the team can overcome some inexperience and be more competitive this season.
“I felt we had a good summer when we developed a new dynamic on offense we didn’t have last spring that we’re excited about,” said MacKay. “Our goals this year are to put forth our maximum effort, control what we can control, and focus our efforts on working hard every day, and if we do that I feel we’ll be successful.”
Burlington has one remaining scrimmage on Friday against Lowell at Cawley Stadium (7 p.m.).
The Devils will then begin the regular season on Friday, Sept. 10 when they host Lawrence at Varsity Field (6 p.m.). Burlington will play at Woburn (Sept. 17) and Belmont (Sept. 24) over the following two weeks before starting its Freedom Division schedule.
