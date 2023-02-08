WOBURN — Despite its shooting being off from a week of no games or official practices, the Woburn High girls' basketball was able to rely on its defense and overall determination to get past Winchester in a 36-33 victory, Tuesday at Torrice Gymnasium.
It was a really close game to the end, with the Red & Black missing a 3-pointer that would have tied it up in the closing seconds.
Two free throws from Mckenna Morrison put the Tanners ahead to stay, 32-31, with 3:29. Shannon McCarthy put in her own rebound to make it 34-31, with 2:05 left.
Winchester's Emily Collins (20 points) scored to cut the deficit to one (34-33) with 1:40 left. Morrison then scored on a scoop layup, while falling down in the lane, to get the lead back to three with 25 seconds left.
"Obviously we were a little rusty," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan, whose team is now 12-0 in the league. "We missed some shots, but they dug in, they competed and they found a way. That's the identity of this team, that's the heart of this team, that's the toughness of this team."
"It happens but these are the type of games we like to play in, close games, back and forth," said Winchester coach Sam Mosley. "That's a very good team, very well-coached, but these are the fun games. Fun to coach and fun to play in. It just stinks to be on the losing end in this one."
Sullivan was touched by the support he got from his players and how the Tanners, under the guidance of the captains, kept themselves sharp enough to win a tough game, like last night's tilt with the Red & Black.
"The girls understood the situation and the captains did an unbelievable job," said Sullivan, of the captains' practices. "Their commitment level to each other, they did everything the right way. They couldn't control the strike but they did everything they could possibly do, the right way. They are a fantastic group."
The Tanners had a hard time getting their shots to go down in the first quarter, and Winchester was able to move out to an 8-3 lead. Collins scored the first basket, and then Claire English put back her own rebound.
Brooke Tuzzolo got Woburn on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer, but the Tanners other points came on free throws from Meghan Qualey and McCarthy (17).
Late baskets from Collins and Tatum Kenrich gave the Red & Black a 12-5 lead after one quarter.
Woburn came out much better in the second quarter, as it was Winchester which had trouble scoring, while the Tanners scored the first 10 points to take a 15-12 lead. McCarthy and Morrison had four points each, while Qualey had two.
Collins scored eight points down the stretch before halftime, including both of her 3-pointers on the night, to take a 20-17 lead at the half.
"We started out with a fast pace, and I liked it, and then Woburn began chipping away," said Mosley. "It kind of got away from us in the second quarter, we didn't score first five minutes or so. That's where it got away from us."
Sullivan had high praise for McCarthy, who scored the first four points for the Tanners to put them back in front, 21-20.
Ceci Kelcourse connected from beyond the arc to put the Red & Black back in front, but four more points from McCarthy changed the lead once more. It was back and forth through the end of the quarter with Woburn emerging with the lead, 28-27.
"It starts with the captains and filters down to the rest of the team," said Sullivan. "Each day we hope to get our timing back and keep getting better."
The back and forth continued into the fourth, with the Red & Black getting their final lead (31-30) on a pair of free throws from Collins.
"A very good game against a very good team," said Mosley. "These types of game help us prep for the tournament, which is in a few weeks. A fun game."
"For them to come out tonight and get that, it's a credit to them, and I'm proud of them," said Sullivan, of his team. "I love coaching this team, I love every one of those girls, and I can't wait to see where we go forward."
The Tanners have a busy weekend ahead with two more big games. They host Belmont on Friday (5:15 p.m.) at Torrice Gym, before visiting Lord Gym on Sunday afternoon (1:30 p.m.) to take on Lexington.
Winchester will try to avenge its loss to the Minutemaids when they play host, Friday evening (5:15 p.m.) to Lexington at WHS Gym.
