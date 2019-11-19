WOBURN — The non-playoff round of the MIAA playoffs is certainly not the round teams want to be in at this time of year, but the Woburn High football team certainly made the most of it.
The Tanners won their third straight in this round as they ran at, through, and past Newton South, 32-10, Thursday night at Woburn High. Woburn did it again with a dominating ground attack, rushing for 358 yards while only passing the ball three times.
Woburn perhaps benefitted by playing all three of its non-playoff games at home, against teams that were below .500, and playing in the November cold on the road. But the Tanners are making no apologies and should be praised for preparing to play hard and doing so.”
“I get it how it happens, but we prepare like we always prepare,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “We had an unbelievable practice on the game field Wednesday, with enthusiasm, and Tuesday also. We didn’t have to whip the horse coming down the stretch, as they would say.
“They just came out with big energy, they were in high energy moods,” Belcher went on. “They practiced hard and prepped with the video. They did everything they are suppose to do.”
During its three-game winning streak the Tanners have morphed into an old-school Wing-T power football team with a quarterback under center — a rarity in this era of spread offenses. Their offensive line is getting off the ball and their running backs are running hard.
Two ballcarriers, Symon Sathler (15-152, 2 TDs) and David Langlois (12-112, TD), both ran for over 100 yards. A third ballcarrier, Mike Koussa, gained 68 yards on 11 carries with a 30-yard score on his night’s resume.
“You try to run different things to make it hard for other teams to prepare,” said Belcher. “We can still do other stuff, but anybody that calls plays at any level, you keep calling it until it doesn’t work.”
There was a brief moment of anxiety early for Woburn as it fumbled the opening kickoff giving Newton South great starting field position on the Woburn 25. But, the Tanners held and the Lions had to settle for a 25-yard field goal.
It took just three plays and the Tanners were in the lead to stay. Langlois, who was a starting offensive guard a year ago, took a handoff and cut to the outside. Showing some fine speed down the left sideline, it was two impressive stiff-arms to ward off defenders that was the big key in capping a 63-yard touchdown run.
Early in the second quarter, Sathler, who is closing in on a 1000-yard rushing season with 947, broke free around the left side for a 34-yard touchdown run. Woburn went for the two-point conversion on both its first two touchdowns and each time was successful to take a 16-3 lead.
The Tanners ran down the second-quarter clock from 5:47 until the half, as Ayub Essaoubni came on with time winding down to successfully kick a 29-yard field goal. Woburn led at the half, 19-3.
Give Newton South credit as it had a quick response to begin the second half.
An innocent-looking screen pass on a third and six went for a 73-yard score. Lions’ QB Angelo Rodriguez tossed a short throw to Anthony Meregni who made a couple of nifty moves, while breaking some poor tackling on Woburn’s part, to take it all the way. After the extra-point kick it was a 19-10 Woburn lead.
The Tanners had their own response going nine plays and 60 yards to get that score back.
Sticking completely on the ground, all four backfield players touched the ball on this scoring drive. This time it was Koussa’s turn to find a crease in the line and take it 30 yards for the touchdown. The two-point conversion rush was stopped, but Woburn had extended its lead to 25-10 through three quarters.
Newton South had a nine-play drive of its own, but turned it over on downs at the Tanner 36. Woburn then put the game away with a 10-play scoring drive covering 64 yards.
Sathler did most of the damage on this touchdown drive, carrying the ball six times. He went in from the one for his second touchdown of the game with 7:25 left. Essouabni added the extra point to cap the scoring.
So Woburn wins its third straight and it had added meaning for those seniors playing their final game on their home field.
“Some of these kids have played on this field since Pop Warner,” said Belcher. “We didn’t know, it is a strange system, like last week we kinda said this could be our last game. But it was definite tonight, we knew this was it.”
Woburn hopes to ride this momentum into a Thanksgiving game at Winchester that now looks like a much better game than it did three weeks ago.
“It’s good to win three in a row and it’s good to be 5-5 and see if we can get ready for mighty Winchester,” said Belcher.
