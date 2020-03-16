WOBURN — For the third time in four years, the Woburn High girls’ hockey team is on its way to the TD Garden to play in the MIAA Div. 1 state final, following a 2-0 shutout of Boston Latin, Monday night, March 9 at O’Brien Rink.
The Tanners once again got two goals from leading scorer, freshman Angelina DiGirolamo, and strong goaltending from senior Amanda Essigmann, who made 21 saves while posting her third shutout in four tournament victories.
Fourth seed Woburn will face second seed Austin Prep in the final on Sunday. The Cougars scored twice in the third period to defeat third seed Braintree, 2-1, in the first game of the semifinal doubleheader at O’Brien.
“It feels fantastic, it feels absolutely fantastic,” said Tanners’ coach Steve Kennedy, who was the assistant to coach Bob MacCurtain the last two times Woburn went to the TD Garden. This time the roles are reversed. “We were able to win it two years in a row the last time around, but we have a heck of a challenge in front of us with Austin Prep.”
The victory came with a price, as Woburn lost starting defenseman Jackie Lees, early in the third period. The senior was flying down the left side of the ice with the puck before cutting in towards the net. She released a shot on goal before losing her balance and going hard into the boards behind the Wolfpack net. Lees was on the ice for a long time and eventually went to the hospital in an ambulance. Her availability for Sunday could be in serious doubt.
“It feels really good but it was a tough night with Jackie going out,” said Kennedy, whose team is now 19-2-2 on the year. “It was a hard-fought game right up until that point, and once that happens the momentum stops. Both teams have to reset and you don’t know where the emotions are going to be. Our kids exhibited some mental toughness to rally themselves and finish the game out. These kids love each other and I don’t think we could have gotten this far without that type of team chemistry.”
Freshman Meaghan Keough is the only other defenseman on the roster besides Lees, Lily Anderson and Erin McComiskey. She saw some regular playing time during the regular season, but not much in the tournament. Woburn already had its 2-0 lead when Lees went down, and Keough helped the defense close out the victory.
“She stepped right in, and like she has been all season, she’s like a ‘steady Eddie’ out there,” said Kennedy. “She’s where she needs to be, she makes the plays she needs to make, she has her head up, she has her eyes up, and she makes good passes.”
The Tanners did not look like they normally do in the first period. They had a hard time getting underway and iced the puck numerous times in the first half of the period. Boston Latin, playing in its first-ever semifinal, was fired up and full of energy. Fortunately for Woburn, the Wolfpack lacked the offensive firepower of their previous tournament opponents, and the defense was able to keep them contained.
“When you win an emotional game like we did against St. Mary’s, a longtime rival of the program, I think we were spent,” said Kennedy, of the slow start. “It was a quick turnaround, we had a brief skate, last night. We feared an emotional hangover or whatever you want to call it, and we got it.”
The Tanners only had five shots on net in the first period, but one of them found the back of the net. Angelina DiGirolamo won a puck at center ice, broke into the Boston Latin end on the right side, and beat goalie Ellen Linso with a wrist shot, short side, at 13:52.
Woburn played better in the second period, but so did the Wolfpack, as they upped their energy level and put several quality shots on Essigmann in the first five minutes of the stanza. A sixth shot hit the right post.
The Boston Latin faithful were excited when the Wolfpack got their first power play opportunity, midway through the second, and they continued to apply good pressure on the Tanners.
The momentum swung in the Tanners favor when McComisky found DiGirolamo by herself in center ice with a lead pass from the Woburn blue line. With Boston Latin caught back in the offensive zone, DiGirolamo went in alone on a breakaway and made a lovely move to get around Linso and flip the puck into the right side of the net.
“You come into the state tournament and you think about four-on-four, four-on-three types of situations, and for her the more space out on the ice, the better,” said Kennedy, of DiGirolamo. “She’s not afraid to be aggressive and she knows how to play defensively, she’s very sound in that sense on the PK. When the opportunity is there, she knows how to seize it as well and that is what she was able to do tonight. She’s a special player and we are so fortunate to have her.”
The shorthanded goal gave Woburn a 2-0 lead, which seemed larger considering how well Essigmann was playing.
“Amanda was terrific as she has been all four years she has been here,” said Kennedy. “These seniors are going to take it all the way through now, and Amanda is a big part of that. So is Erin McComiskey and Jackie Lees, of course.”
The Wolfpack defense, overall, did a good job containing DiGirolamo, which may have been why Lees took it upon herself to try and get the goal that would have put the game out of reach, early in the third period. Her end-to-end rush resulted in a rare injury for Woburn, an area where it has been blessed all year up until this game.
