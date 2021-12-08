WOBURN — Ever since he coached in the Recreation League while playing on the Woburn High boys' basketball team (Class of 2010), Randy Parker had a feeling he would one day be involved with coaching at his high school alma mater.
Parker was a two-time Middlesex League All-Star guard who was one of the more prolific outside shooters in Woburn High history. He even won the 3-point shooting contest as a freshman at the old ML All-Star Game.
As a junior, Parker was a major part of a Division 2 North Sectional champion before losing by a point to Milton at the TD Garden in the EMass final.
After playing two years at Bridgewater State, including a taste of Div. 3 March Madness, injuries forced him to focus on his degree his last two years.
After college graduation, Woburn High head coach Tom Sullivan invited Parker to join his staff, and the rest is history. After coaching some at each level in the program over six seasons, Parker's seventh season will be his first as the Tanners' head coach.
"I love competition and I love Woburn," said Parker, of his excitement of taking over for his mentor, Tom Sullivan. "It's been a huge learning curve to this point and what has helped has been the support all around me, from Tom Sullivan, who taught me how to coach, and how to succeed. To the other coaches around the league who have helped me with the process of getting here."
As for this year's Woburn High boys basketball team, Sullivan left the just-turned 30-year-old Parker with a good nucleus to work with in his initial season.
The Tanners (3-7 last year) return three starters and have five other players ready to take the next step and become contributing members of the varsity. Then there are three upcoming freshmen in the program who will eventually get their chances, as well.
"The biggest thing for us is our defense," said Parker. "We need to get stops, get the rebounds and go. That's what makes us Woburn basketball."
The Tanners are led by senior co-captains Joe Gattuso (5-11) and Michael Chiodo (5-9). Gattuso (13.2 ppg) is a fourth-year varsity player, who has the ability to play any position on the court, while Chiodo (8.8), a third-year veteran, will run the show at point guard.
The third returning starter is junior forward/guard Brett Tuzzolo (6-3), the football quarterback, who can play inside but also has a sweet stroke from beyond the arc.
Parker is looking for the trio to be Woburn's primary scorers, with the other players on the court doing what they can to put the trio in position to score.
As for the other players in the rotation, senior Josh Freeman is the only one listed purely as a forward, so he will help out Tuzzolo underneath the basket.
"Josh Freeman is a senior who has made a big jump the last two years," said Parker. "He's an inside player who has extended his game and is making shots."
Junior Liam Dillon is coming off a good season on the football field and could be ready to make an impact for the Tanners on the basketball court.
Dillon was a top player on the junior varsity, last year, where he was highly accountable for scoring. Parker is looking for him to take a big step forward this season.
"He has done everything he has been asked to do by the coaching staff," said Parker.
Jalen (JJ) Merlain came off the bench last year as a freshman and Parker says he has shown in practice he's ready for a bigger role this winter. Merlain will not be starting right away but is certainly "going to see minutes."
Senior Zach Roderick will be coming off the bench as a wing. Parker has been working with Roderick for a long time in the Woburn program and says he's a hard worker and a great kid.
A younger player who could be making his presence known this season is sophomore Dominic Cafarella. At 6-6, Parker sees Cafarella as a key player when it comes to matching up with the other teams with big players in the Middlesex League.
"He has been putting in the work in the offseason," said Parker. "He has made such a jump in technique, skill-wise. He can face up and shoot, and also work around the rim."
Junior Anthony Travers and sophomore Evan Kolodko will be providing depth off the bench, as will freshmen Michael Sullivan, Thomas O'Brien and Momo Mohuddin.
"We're going to get after it," said Parker, of his team's approach. "Our offense will be coming from our defense. We're going to mix it up and execute what we need to do."
The season begins on Tuesday when the Tanners host Reading in the second half of a doubleheader with the girls at Torrice Gym.
