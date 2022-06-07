WOBURN — The season came to a heartbreaking end for the Woburn High softball team in their first round loss over Worcester Doherty.
Doherty beat Woburn, 8-5, Saturday afternoon at Library Park in the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
The Tanners (15-4) left it all out on the field, but after falling behind early could never catch up to Doherty. They came so close as with the score 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth sophomore Erin Govostes came up with the biggest hit of the game blasting a three-run home run to left making it a 4-3 game and giving Woburn life.
Doherty (14-5) had other plans in the top half of the seventh as its first four batters of the inning reached on extra base hits to put the Tanners back into a hole late in the game.
“Losing in the first round is tough and it has happened two years in a row now,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “For some reason, we play not to lose instead of wanting to win and I can’t get them over that every single year. We came in a little nervous, somebody was waiting for the next person to step up and it just didn’t happen for us today. We kept missing that big hit and we weren’t disciplined at the plate early on. But, regardless I am so proud of this group and everything we accomplished.”
Not only was Sigbsury proud of her entire team, but was blown away by the leadership of senior captains Jenna Taylor and Cora Soderquist.
“Cora and Jenna will be so missed,” said Sigsbury. “They took a team of mostly freshmen and sophomores and showed them what the program was all about. Two of the best character kids, both going to great schools and they have given us everything they had and I couldn’t ask for more. They are going to make an impact on this world and I just wish we could have won a few more for them.”
Doherty put up a run in the top of the first and then Woburn came up in the bottom of the first and lead-off hitter Madi Soderquist singled to start the game and stole second, quickly putting herself in scoring position.
Doherty pitcher Hailey Hill got the next three batters to keep the Tanners off the board.
The game remained 1-0 heading into the top of the third when Doherty struck for three more runs on a two-run double by Nora Murray and an RBI single from Emma Brunelle to make it 4-0.
Woburn was having trouble getting anything offensively going as through the first four innings had just two hits, both singles by Madi Soderquist.
After giving up the three runs in the third, Woburn pitcher Morgan Barmash settled in not allowing a run for the next three innings keeping her team in the game.
Barmash retired the side in order in impressive fashion in the top of the sixth, bringing up Woburn in the bottom half of the inning looking to change things as time was running out.
Taylor and Barmash started the inning off with back-to-back singles. That brought up Govostes who changed the game with one swing of the bat putting the Tanners right back in it.
Woburn had a big chance to either tie or take the lead later in the inning as it loaded the bases with straight walks. Nora Murray, who came in relief of Hill battled back in the inning getting the last two batters on a force out at home and a strikeout.
The Tanners needed to hold Doherty in the top of the seventh, but the Worcester school came out swinging, hitting back-to-back doubles followed by a triple and a home run to extend the lead to 8-3.
Woburn didn’t go quietly in the bottom of the seventh. With one out and two on, pinch-hitter Kayla Perrotta singled to right, driving in two to make it 8-5. The comeback ended there as Woburn fell in a tough one.
“The future's so bright here,” said Sigsbury. “People thought we would win four games and look at what we did. I am so incredibly proud of this group of girls and we will have a great group coming back next season, so lots to look forward to.”
