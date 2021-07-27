BEVERLY — The Reading 12-year-old All-Stars saw their dream of Little League World Series glory come to an end on Saturday afternoon, as Peabody West prevailed, 4-2, in the Section 4 major baseball tournament final at Harry Ball Field.
Peabody touched up the Rockets for three runs in the top of the first and then withstood Reading's efforts to rally, including a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the fifth, which saw only one run to cross the plate.
Peabody West pitcher Cullen Pasternik tossed a five-hitter, and was especially tough in the latter innings with his off-speed pitches.
Considering they looked like the weak link after the opening night of the tournament, Reading showed what it was made of to come back and nearly win the tournament.
"I'm really proud of them, they fought hard," said Reading manager Mike Koehler. "It was a great game, Peabody is a great team. It was a tough one for us, but congratulations to Peabody."
The Tanners head to the state final four, this week, in Gloucester. The winner goes to the New England Regional Tournament in Connecticut.
After getting outplayed in the first game against Danvers American, the Rockets got back to playing fundamentally-sound Reading baseball in two subsequent victories, including a 6-3 triumph over North Andover, Friday evening, that sent the Rockets to the final.
In each of the two wins, Reading surrendered a first-inning home run, but then settled down and did not allow much the rest of the way. Reading would eventually tie the game and then go ahead to stay.
It happened again on Saturday, as Peabody West got back-to-back home runs to take a 3-0 lead, but this time Reading was unable to catch up.
"It's how our team has been, we get thumped in the early going and then we come back strong," said Koehler. "I think you saw that in our games this week. We gave up a home run in the early innings of each game, and then we come back. Today, we just didn't have enough to come back."
Jay Wang drew the start for the Rockets. After walking leadoff batter, James DiCarlo, Wang got the next two batters on a fly to left and a called third strike. Mark Bettencourt then stepped up and launched a two-run home run over the right field fence. Brendan Kobiarski then hit a solo shot over the fence in right-center.
Reading had a two-out rally in the bottom of the second to get on the scoreboard. Quinn Bakst got the Rockets' first hit, a line-drive triple to the gap in right-center. Avery Foley followed with a bloop single down the left field line, making it 3-1. It might have been more if not for centerfielder Jackson Taylor ending the inning with a diving catch on a Wang line drive.
"We had our chances," said Koehler. "Credit to West Peabody. They are a great team. They held us down."
With one out in the third inning, Drew Palmer relieved Wang, with runners on first and second, on a couple walks. A passed ball moved the runners up, but Palmer struck out the first two batters he faced to end the threat.
After retiring the Tanners in order, in the fourth, he struck out the side in the fifth, keeping Reading close behind on the scoreboard.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Rockets attempted to make their move. Nolan Bakst led off with a single, followed by a single by Palmer. When Ethan Greatorex reached on a bobbled infield grounder, the bases were loaded with no outs.
Pasternik came back with a strikeout, and then got a second out on a force at second on a ball hit by Kam Greatorex, that scored Bakst from third to make it 3-2. Pasternik got the next batter to get out of the jam with minimal damage.
Palmer retired nine Peabody West batters in a row before Taylor ended the streak with a one-out single in the sixth. Palmer struck out the next batter for the second out, but the inning was kept alive by an error. DiCarlo made the Rockets pay with a base hit that brought in Taylor for a 4-2 lead.
Pasternik closed out the victory by retiring Reading in order in the bottom of the sixth.
"We just couldn't get the bats going," said Koehler. "Credit to their pitcher. He buckled down and fooled our hitters. But it was a great game on a beautiful day between two great teams."
Friday's Game
Reading 6, North Andover 3 — The Rockets made the final on the strength of a 6-3 victory over North Andover, in the last game of pool play.
Nolan Bakst and Kam Greatorex combined on the victory on the mound. Bakst got the win and Greatorex the save.
The Scarlet Knights jumped out on top, 2-0, in the bottom of the first, when Dunny Murphy walked with one out, and Trey Martin followed with a two-run home run to right.
Ben Sullivan-Lattuga breezed through the first two innings while starting for North Andover, but with rain starting to pick up, Reading got to him for two runs in the top of the third.
Avery Koehler led off with a walk, followed by another walk to Jay Wang. Sullivan-Lattuga got the next two batters, as the runners moved to second and third, before Kam Greatorex lined a single off the shortstop's glove for a clutch two-run single.
The game went into a half hour rain delay at that point, and when play resumed, the game belonged to the Rockets.
Reading sent 10 batters to the plate in a four-run fourth inning. Quinn Bakst walked, leading off, Nolan Bakst singled him to third, and the Rockets took a 3-2 lead as Drew Palmer reached on an error.
An infield single for Koehler loaded the bases, and a two-run single by Dylan Martello put Reading up, 5-2. After Ethan Greatorex was hit by a pitch, Murphy came on in relief of Sullivan-Lattuga.
Avery Foley singled to score Koehler for a 6-2 lead before Murphy worked out of the jam by retiring the next three batters.
The Knights loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth on singles by Brendan Foley, Christian Valentino and Jake Gallant. Harry Goodrow brought in one run with a ground out to first, but Kam Greatorex came on in relief and got the third out on another grounder to first. Greatorex only allowed one hit the rest of the way as the Rockets secured their spot in the final.
"We talked after that first game (against Danvers American) because I was disappointed in how our kids reacted to that loss," said Koehler. "I think our kids are not used to losing and that was a gut punch for them to lose. Part of why we all like to play and coach sports is to teach kids how to deal with adversity. So we talked about how when you get knocked down, you have to dust yourself off and fight to live another day. That's what they did."
STATE FINAL FOUR MATCHUPS
Peabody West will be joined by Section 1 winner Pittsfield American (District 1), Section 2 winner Middleboro (District 7) and Section 3 winner Needham National (District 11). The tournament begins Thursday in Gloucester with the winner advancing to the New Englands in Connecticut.
First-game match-ups in the round-robin format are: Needham National vs. Middleboro and Pittsfield American vs. Peabody West.
