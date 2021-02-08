READING — An impressive comeback bid helped the Reading High boys basketball team rally back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to take a two-point lead.
But just when they appeared ready to cap it off with a win, the Rockets couldn’t finish the comeback off, and lost their lead to fall short at the end, 62-59, on Saturday at Hawkes Field House.
Arlington used a closing 8-3 run over the last two minutes to take down the Rockets and drop Reading to 2-5 on the season.
The decisive rally for the Ponders was sparked by Marcus Jean-Jacques, who got a lay-in to fall which tie the game with two minutes remaining. Then after Reading’s Tim Mulvey missed a shot, Jean-Jacques was fouled and made two free throws to give Arlington a 58-56 lead.
Reading’s Dan DiMare and Arlington’s Rowan Newton exchanged short jumpers to keep Arlington two points ahead with a minute left. Reading’s Jesse Doherty was fouled driving to the basket with 45 seconds remaining but Doherty was only able to make the first of the two free throws leaving Reading one point back at 60-59.
On Arlington’s ensuing possession Reading’s James Murphy came up with a steal but the Rockets turned the ball over in transition with 13 seconds left.
The Rockets almost had the five-second call on the inbounds play but the Spy Ponders were just able to get the timeout. Then coming out of the timeout Arlington executed an excellent inbound play as it threw a home-run pass down court that led to a lay-up to put it up three, 62-59.
The Spy Ponders elected to foul Reading’s Aidan Bekkenhuis with 1.7 seconds remaining instead of allowing the Rockets the opportunity to tie it with a 3-pointer. Bekkenhuis missed the front end of a one-and-one and the rebound got away as the clock ran out.
“We missed some shots and Arlington didn’t (in the final two minutes),” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “Arlington had those big forwards (Ho and Jean-Jacques) who went inside and made some shots in the second half. Arlington was just more consistent shooting the ball than we were overall.”
Ho was the big difference for the Ponders as he led all scorers with 17 points, while Newton and Myles Hess both added 13 points, and Jean-Jacques chipped in 12 points to Arlington’s winning effort.
DiMare sparked the second-half comeback for the Rockets by coming in off the bench to score eight fourth-quarter points to finish with a team-high 12 points. The Rockets also also had three sophomores in double figures as Murphy had 11 points while Mulvey and Doherty each added 10.
The Rockets gained a slight edge in the opening minutes to take a 9-7 lead halfway through the first quarter.
But the Ponders responded when Hess scored five points and both Jean-Jacques and Aiden McGinty hit shots from in low, before Newton beat the buzzer by draining a 3-pointer, to cap a 12-7 run that gave Arlington a three-point lead (19-16) by the end of the stanza.
The Ponders continued to surge through most of the second quarter when Newton scored eight points including a pair of threes, while Ho added four points, to extend Arlington’s lead to 12 points (36-24) late in the first half.
The Rockets stemmed the tide a bit when Murphy got a lay-in to fall, then Harrigan converted a three-point play just before the second quarter ended, but Reading still trailed by nine points (38-29) by halftime.
“Arlington was making more shots than we were in the first half when they scored 38 points,” said Morrissey. “We just weren’t playing good defense and we needed to do a better job defending but couldn’t make stops. We also missed some shots inside, and that was the big difference in the first half.”
The Ponders continued to score early in the third quarter with a 9-4 run that increased their lead to 14 points (47-33) halfway through the third quarter.
But just when it appeared Arlington was ready to put the game away, the Rockets started to fight back.
Murphy hit a pair of lay-ins, while Aidan Bekkenhuis closed the quarter with five straight points to cut Reading’s deficit to nine points (51-42) by the end of the quarter.
The Rockets limited Arlington to just three points over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. At the other end of the floor, DiMare was a force inside converting three buckets, while Mulvey had a big three-point play during a 14-3 run that gave Reading a 56-54 lead with two minutes remaining.
But the Rockets couldn’t keep their run going, as Arlington rallied back to re-take the lead in the final minutes to still come away with the decision.
Despite falling short, Morrissey was still impressed with his team’s play in the second half.
“We defended better in the second half, and offensively we attacked the basket and went inside more and made shots,” said Morrissey. “Dan DiMare made several of those shots and played a great game, and we had balanced scoring from our starters. We fell short, but we play them again on Tuesday.”
The two teams will meet again in Arlington on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
