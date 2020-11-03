Reading Superintendent of Schools John Doherty has cancelled “in person sports and extra-curricular activities” until Saturday, Nov. 14 due to six Grade 10 Reading Memorial High students having tested positive for COVID-19.
Reportedly, those six are members of the girls soccer program at RMHS.
So Reading’s upcoming home-and-home soccer and field hockey games with Lexington, that were scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 7, and Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, have been cancelled.
Cross country was to run against Lexington this Saturday and that is also off.
Reading, unfortunately, had this past weekend’s games with Belmont cancelled due to weather. Those contests will not be rescheduled. Earlier, Saturday games from Oct. 17 against Woburn were also cancelled in soccer, field hockey and cross country because Woburn had a coronavirus case.
Reading will face Arlington teams when it returns on Nov. 14.
The golf team has completed its schedule.
