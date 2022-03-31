READING — There is a real enthusiasm and energy in the Rocket camp this Spring with the advent of the first full schedule for the baseball program in the last three years.
The Spring sports have been the most affected by the Pandemic restrictions over the prior two years where the 2020 season was cancelled and the 2021 season started late and with a reduced schedule.
The talented senior class from 2021 has now graduated having their high school baseball careers shortened. They made one last impression with a strong finish to the season last year (10-5), including winning the Middlesex League tournament and showing well in the Division 2 North tournament, which has given the program some momentum coming into this season.
Coach Dave Blanchard (90-55) enters his ninth season as head coach including the lost 2020 season. All but one season his team played has it not made the MIAA tournament.
“Our captains and senior class have set us off on the right foot. They have set high expectations and led by example since Day 1,” said Blanchard.
The Rockets return four starters from last season which include tri-captains Jacob Carter, Colin Ensminger and Colin Murray, also outfielder Matt Ronayne.
Both Carter (OF) and Ensminger (P) were Middlesex League Liberty Division All-Stars last season.
The roster includes 11 juniors from a deep class that has been waiting in the wings since they were freshman to make an impression at the varsity level.
“We are lucky to have steady numbers program-wide which is led to some good internal competition,” said Blanchard, “our junior class is very solid and have a great attitude which complements our seniors very well.”
The team has good pitching depth with Ensminger leading the way along with senior Dom Pucci who saw spot action last year. Of the six junior arms, hard throwing Evan Ventura and Jack Raimo are two to watch.
The infield defense should be strong with the exceptional fielding Carter returning to his natural shortstop position and junior Nick Bartalini and Ben Wright vying for time at second base.
Ensminger should find his way to third base when not pitching while Murray appears to be holding down the first base spot.
The outfield is athletic with Ronayne anchoring a host of strong competitors for the three slots including senior Dan Robinson.
The catching will be led by senior Ben Costa who has worked hard and developed more since his freshman year as any in recent memory. Flashes of what Costa will bring were seen in last season’s ML tournament championship where he took over the duties due to an injury.
As is often the case with the Rockets, the hitting will be the key to their success where they normally are very solid with defense and the pitching side of the game.
A strong top of the order will be led by Carter, Ensminger and the power bat of Murray, with Costa showing good discipline and reliable contact.
“Our league is always competitive and we know every time we step on the field it is going to be competitive,” said Blanchard. “Everyone in the state is very eager to play the first full season since 2019.”
Reading is scheduled to open up at home against Wilmington on Monday at 4:15 p.m. but that all depends on field conditions.
