WOBURN — At some point this past weekend, the International House of Pancakes on Route 1 in Saugus was probably a very busy place.
After the Woburn High football team defeated Lexington, 42-7 on Saturday at Woburn High, senior running back Symon Sathler offered to treat the Tanners’ offensive line to pancakes at that IHOP.
Sathler contributed 215 yards on 15 carries, with four touchdowns for Woburn in its first win of the season.
“The 215 yards, that was all the offensive line,” Sathler said. “They all played a really good game.”
After the first two times he touched the ball, Sathler had already totaled 100 yards and two touchdowns. On the game’s first play from scrimmage, he ran a counter and broke free to head down the left sideline for a 69-yard scoring run.
He scored his second touchdown on the Tanners’ fourth offensive play, a 41-yard gain. Sathler added two-point conversions after each of those scores to make it 16-0 with 7:52 left in the opening quarter.
“The first drive is always very important,” Sathler said. “We had all the momentum after that.”
Said Woburn coach Jack Belcher, “It was a good start and we just kept going with the momentum. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we had great practices.”
Sathler added another touchdown on an 18-yard gain with 45 seconds left in the half, allowing Woburn (1-2) to hold a 29-7 advantage at the intermission. He carried the ball five times on that drive, with two gains of 15 yards and carries of nine, eight and seven yards.
His final touchdown came with 4:42 left in the third quarter when he scored on a 10-yard run. On that drive, Bryan Ferriera had a gain of 18. Derek Baccaari added a 9-yard carry.
In all, the Tanners totaled 371 yards on the ground. Baccari scored on a 1-yard run with 9:13 left in the second quarter, giving the Tanners a 21-0 advantage. With 1:58 remaining in the third, Ferreira went through the middle of the line for a seven-yard scoring run.
“That was a weight room thing,” Belcher said. “We have a lot of kids who we were able to get the ball and we used some misdirection. We use whatever works.”
Woburn’s defense limited the Minutemen to three first downs and 49 yards of total offense. Danny Coveno. Yahya Aksadi and Kevin Kazadi made four tackles each. Kazadi made two sacks while Gavin Nigro added one.
“Our defensive backs did great,” Belcher said. “Our defensive line did well, too. Coach Vin McGrath did some good things working with the defensive line.”
Lexington (2-1) scored its lone touchdown with 3:50 left in the half. Timothy Hogan recovered a Woburn fumble at the Tanners’ 39. On the next play, Patrick Crogan scored a 39-yard run down the left sideline.
“Woburn is a big, physical team,” said Lexington coach Mike Hill. “We knew that coming in and we didn’t respond. We weren’t ready for that physicality. Woburn is a very good team and will make an impact in the league.”
Woburn hosts Belmont on Saturday, while Lexington faces Winchester.
