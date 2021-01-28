WINCHESTER — Winchester High is among those high school, collegiate and professional athletic programs changing their “nicknames” and mascots to promote equality and social justice reforms.
The school dropped “Sachems” over the summer and now as the calendar has turned to 2021, the school still has not chosen a new one. So just when will the new athletic name happen?
Currently, the School Committee is still accepting ideas for a new nickname, or mascot, from community members, including students, student-athletes as well as town residents.
“We are still in the middle of the rebranding process,’’ said Winchester Athletic Director Marc Arria. “Currently we are accepting ideas for a new mascot from any community member or student that wishes to do so.”
A newly formed rebranding committee, which consists of mainly students and faculty from Winchester as well as certain residents, will then meet to discuss all of the mascots that were suggested.
According to Arria, the suggestions have a wide variety of mascots and nick names, and he’s estimated that over 50 different names and mascots have already been submitted to the rebranding committee. Although he did not disclose any of the leading candidates.
“The submissions that we’ve received so far are very creative and it’s great that the community is so involved,’’ said Arria. “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to get the process of naming a mascot at some point.”
Once all the suggestions of names are forwarded to the rebranding committee, Arria is hopeful that they’ll be able to recommend a new mascot that will move forward to the Winchester School Committee.
“Right now we’re just taking all the names and suggestions that people have sent to the (rebranding committee),’’ said Arria. “We’re hopeful at some point, we’ll be able to narrow down the selections, select a few names and mascots that we can then forward to the school committee for review.”
Arria expects the rebranding committee will convene to meet at some point over the next month to finalize the recommendations for the new mascot and nickname.
“At that time, we hope to have a recommendation for a new mascot that the school committee will be able to review and then move forward with it,” said Arria.
With the COVID-19 pandemic remaining the crucial topic during the school year, Arria is hoping Winchester will don a new nickname within the coming months.
“Right now, our main focus is to ensure that schools are open safely and that every week we’ll be able to have games,’’ said the Winchester AD. “Every week, we’re hoping and praying that our games will be played without any interruptions and so far we haven’t had any major obstacles. We’re hopeful and optimistic that we’ll have a new (nickname and mascot) before the end of the school year.”
In addition to the rebranding committee finalizing some new recommendations of mascots for Winchester High, Arria is also preparing for the Fall II season, which is scheduled to commence on February 22.
“The EEA, and the Sports Committees are meeting this week to discuss about the floating season,’’ said Arria. “The MIAA (COVID-19) task force committee is scheduled to meet on (Friday) to discuss further about the Fall II season. I’m optimistic that we’ll have football and other sports in the floating season.”
A LITTLE HISTORY
With the Sachem mascot being affiliated with Winchester athletic programs since the 1950s, there had been growing support by high school students, as well as members of the community to drop the “Sachem” from all athletic programs.
“I know there was the idea of the name (Sachem) being dropped for quite some time, before even it was officially dropped,’’ said Arria. “With so much going on in the world right now, there was a lot of movement from the community to drop the name from our athletic programs.”
After intense pressure by community residents, the Winchester School Committee unanimously voted in late July to remove the Native American mascot from the athletic program.
“Over the past year, we’ve seen a lot of local towns and communities drop nicknames to a new name and mascot. Even in professional sports, we’re seeing it with the Washington Football Team and now with Cleveland (in Major League Baseball).”
Winchester has joined a number of athletic communities throughout the state that have decided to drop their current nicknames and mascots. Those have included Acton-Boxboro (Colonials), Barnstable (Red Raiders), Hanover (Indians) as well as Nashoba Regional (Chieftains), and Walpole (Rebels).
Over the past few years, other cities and towns have changed their nicknames and mascots. Natick, whose nickname was once titled (Redmen), is now known as the Red and Blue.
At the professional level, the Washington Redskins started the movement by dropping “Redskins” and were simply known as the “Washington Football Team.” In 2022 the Cleveland Indians will cease to be called “Indians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.