STONEHAM — It was the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for the Reading High boys hockey team in the Super 8 play-in game against Framingham.
Framingham defeated Reading, 3-2, in double overtime Sunday night at Stoneham Arena in what was a game for the ages with both teams fighting for that Super 8 berth.
Framingham was 0.8 seconds away from winning this one in regulation when Reading did the unthinkable and scored to force an overtime. Senior captain Matt Fiorenza fired the puck on net where Jake Donovan was there to tip it in to tie the game at 2-2.
The first overtime went scoreless as both teams had equal chances to score, but Rockets goalie Dylan Emery and Flyers goalie Jake Handy were outstanding in net all game.
But, with 54 seconds remaining in double overtime, Framingham scored the winning goal.
Will Trischetta came up the right wing and fired a wrist shot just past Emery to send Framingham into the Super 8 with the 3-2 victory.
“We have been resilient all year,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “They are a great group of kids and we have fought all year and I would expect that. They do not quit. It was two pretty good teams and unfortunately someone has to lose and that is the way it goes. Both goalies were very good tonight.”
Fortunately, this does not end the season for Reading (10-6-6) as the Rockets will now drop down to the MIAA Division 1 North tournament. The Rockets will be seeded No. 1, which gives them a bye into the quarterfinal round. Reading will be off until Saturday where it will take on the Austin Prep-Woburn winner, time and place yet to be determined.
“We will have a couple of days to digest this,” said Doherty. “So now we can re-group and I can maybe give them a day or two off with us not playing until the weekend most likely.”
Framingham (15-5-3) will now become the No. 8 seed in the Super 8 and will face top seeded Arlington (16-1-4) Thursday night at the Canton Ice House.
The Flyers got off to fast start in this one scoring a little over a minute into the game. Right off a face-off, Jared Shimelman shot one towards the net, where Thomas Duane re-directed the shot and scored to give Framingham an early 1-0 lead.
Reading had chances as well, but was unable to score heading into the second period down 1-0 despite outshooting the Flyers 9-8 in the period.
In the second period, the Rockets continued to keep the pressure on Framingham. Reading got a few power-play opportunities but was unable to capitalize until later in the period.
At 10:39 of the second, the Rockets tied the game in exciting fashion. After a home-run pass from Charlie Miele, senior forward Shawn Golden went on a breakaway and fired one home to make it a 1-1 game.
That would be short-lived, however, as a little over a minute later, the Flyers regained the lead on Duane’s second goal of the game.
With one minute left in the period, junior Landyn Greatorex nearly tied the game again after a feed from Evan Pennucci, but Flyers goalie Handy came up with a huge save.
Reading has not quit all season and it showed exactly that in the third period. With four minutes to play, Emery came up with three unreal saves to keep his team in the game.
The Rockets then pulled Emery with 1:08 left in the game to try and make anything happen and with 0.8 seconds left, they did just that when Donovan scored the tying goal off of Fiorenza’s pass to tie the game and force overtime.
The first eight minutes of overtime was scoreless as neither side was letting up. The Rockets’ best chance came with 1:38 left when Sean Barbera nearly won it for Reading on a breakaway, but Handy again came up big for the Flyers.
The game headed into a double overtime where the teams play three-on-three. Reading got an early power-play chance, but was unable to score.
The Rockets continued to make Handy work as they totaled 12 shots in double overtime alone, but it was the Flyers in the end that would come out victorious.
With 54 seconds remaining, Trischetta scored the winner for Framingham giving the Flyers the 3-2 thrilling victory.
