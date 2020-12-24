WOBURN — No matter what, the Woburn High girls’ basketball team is going to play its style of the game, which features high pressure defense, fast break offense and a heavy rotation of players off the bench to keep everyone fresh well into the fourth quarter.
This style of basketball has made the Tanners regulars in the fight for the Middlesex League Liberty Division title, of which it has won six of the last seven, as well as a team to be aware of in the MIAA Div. 1 North tournament.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about with it rule alterations that will emphasize keeping the players away from prolonged contact with each other in order to keep everyone safe.
This year, the ML Liberty title is still in Woburn’s sights, but there will only be the 10 games within the division, and no MIAA tournament.
“We are taking it one day and one week at a time at this point,” said Tanners’ coach Steve Sullivan. “This year our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of the players.”
Downsizing is the norm during these strange times. In addition to only three practices a week and mostly one game a week, even the workouts are shorter than they usually are for the teams.
“We are taking advantage of every minute we are allowed,” said Sullivan.
The new rules emphasize keeping the ball moving and not possessing it for more than five seconds, thus lessening face to face contact with opposing players. With the Closely Guarded/5 Seconds rule and the Freedom of Movement rule, to name just a couple, the game is going to have different look to it this winter.
Woburn graduated its two senior captains, and a third senior, from last year’s 21-2 squad that won ML Liberty and lost to Cambridge Rindge & Latin in a thriller in the D-1 North semifinals.
The Tanners added a couple of freshmen to the tournament roster and the rest of the non-graduates are back, along with two new players, Nicole McNaughton and Markey Gibbons.
Woburn will have four senior captains, this year. Abbie Morrison is a forward, twins Bella and Grace Sgroi are guards, and Bridget Guiendon is also a guard. However, Guiendon will miss the season after suffering a knee injury during soccer season.
“The girls came back fit and we are getting great senior leadership from our captains,” said Sullivan. “There’s a lot of healthy competition going on in our practices, and that is good for motivation.”
This is why Sullivan is still working on the starting lineup, along with the adjustments to the new rules.
The most certain spot is junior Carley Dangora, the team’s top returning scorer at 7.6 ppg, starting at point guard. Junior Jenna Taylor and sophomore Meghan Qualey, who both logged a lot of minutes a year ago, will start in the front court. Sophomore Cyndea Labissiere, another returning veteran, can either play guard or wing forward.
“We have three or four players vying for that final starting slot,” said Sullivan. “We have seven or eight players who are capable of starting for us, and we are still trying to figure it out.”
Other players on the roster include senior Ciana Dickey, junior Casey Dangora, and sophomores Hannah Surrette and Amber Hayden.
“It comes down to good, hard competition at our practices that will determine who gets the minutes,” said Sullivan. “I tell the girls at the start of the season that if you work hard in practice, play hard in games, and play good defense — good things are going to happen.”
Although the season is only 10 games, at least the ML Liberty schedule offers plenty of quality competition from the likes of Belmont, Arlington, Lexington, Reading and Winchester.
“The league this year is going to be good,” said Sullivan. “There will be no days off.”
The Tanners draw the Spy Ponders in their first set of home-and-home games, with Woburn hosting at Torrice Gym, a week from Saturday on Jan. 2 at noon.
