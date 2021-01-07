ARLINGTON — The Woburn High boys’ hockey team got its season off to a successful start with a come-from-behind, 4-2 triumph over Arlington, Saturday afternoon at Ed Burns Arena.
The Spy Ponders graduated 13 seniors, but the new players are pretty good, too, as they displayed in taking a 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes of the first half (games this season are played in two halves of 22:30). Sophomore Drew Fecteau had a goal and an assist for Arlington.
Woburn answered the second goal just 26 seconds later as Jonathan Surrette took a drop pass from Jackson Powers and beat goalie Michael Hayes to make it 2-1. Lance Anderson also got an assist on the play.
The Tanners tied the game on the power play, with Aiden Robinson scoring on a play set up by Mike Arsenault and Derek Baccari.
Woburn took the lead, 3-2, late in the half, on another goal by Robinson, this one from JJ Librizzo.
The Tanners survived two harrowing Arlington power plays and both Hayes and Ryan Moriarty came up with numerous huge saves to keep the score at 3-2. That was until Surrette scored his second goal of the game for the 4-2 final with just 16 seconds left on the clock. Anderson got his second assist.
“We didn’t play our best but we are happy with the result,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran. “Arlington is young but they are a good team. We could have played a little better.”
