BOSTON — The Winchester High boys' basketball team pulled off a stunning upset of No. 1 seeded Catholic Memorial on Friday night at Ronnie Perry Gym.
The recipe for the No. 32 seeded Red & Black’s, 61-55, stunner in the Division 1 state tournament was the 12 3-pointers they made on the way to victory. It’s no secret to anyone in the Middlesex League who knew what the strategy would be for the Red & Black. If their streaky outside shooting was on, they had a chance. But, equally important was defensive strategy.
"It was an amazing game," said Winchester coach John Fleming. "The kids played their tails off."
The Scarlet Knights had a successful first quarter getting out to an 8-0 start and then was up 16-5. But, Winchester’s Conor Brennan began heating up with three 3-pointers to make it 21-13 after one.
"We didn’t play great to start in transition, and they got a few easy ones to start the game," said Fleming.
Winchester got into a rhythm in the second quarter, on offense and defense, and with the help of 10 points from John DeMichaelis, including two triples, to tie the game at the half, 31-31.
The Red & Black were down four, going into the fourth, when they outscored Catholic Memorial, 16-6, in the final quarter, to shake up the bracket with the shocking upset.
DeMichaelis continued to add to his total of 21 points in the second half, and Tommy Lampert scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, including four 3-pointers. Brennan added two more threes for a total of 15 points on the night.
"Our guys really played tough and executed the defensive game plan," said Fleming.
Up next for Winchester in the Round of 16 is a rematch at Waltham, Monday (7 p.m.). The Hawks defeated the Red & Black, 48-31, in the final of their Jake N Joe's tournament on their home floor to close out the regular season on Feb. 21.
The Red & Black had a bad shooting night as Waltham jumped out to a 23-5 lead in the first quarter and never let Winchester get hot from deep to be able to get the lead down to single digits the rest of the way.
Waltham, the No. 17 seed, has tournament wins over Concord-Carlisle (63-36) and Natick (64-59).
