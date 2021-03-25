Molly Hamlin’s double-winning performance, that also included establishing a new school record in the 500 freestyle, guided Reading to a close 90-82 victory over Winchester in last week’s virtual meet.
Hamlin, a three-time All-Scholastic and five-time state champion, won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.90 and also captured the win in the 500 free with a time of 5:04.65.
Hamlin’s victory in the 500 free established a new school record, breaking Erica Belcher’s 2009 school record by almost two seconds.
Other victories for the Lady Rockets include the 200 medley relay team of Hamlin, Shannon Letendre, Tess Rhodes and Sam Brabeck with a time of 1:58.94.
In the 100 fly, Sam Braback earned a winning time of 1:02.31 followed by Ally Kneeland’s victory in the 100 free (1:00.18).
The 200 free relay team of Eva Pastore, Tess Rhodes, Ally Kneeland and Lydia Moletierri posted a winning time of 1:53.63. Also recording a victory for the Lady Rockets was the 400 free relay team of Kneeland, Moletierri, Brabeck and Hamlin in 3:58.09.
Second-place finishes included Moletierri in the 200 free (2:09.04), Brabeck’s time of 2:18.52 in the 200 individual medley and Pastore’s runnerup finish in the 50 free in 28.43.
Overall Reading had 10 season-bests improving times from just a week ago.
“We had another close meet, but took home the win against Winchester,’’ said Reading first-year coach Lianne Bradley. “The girls swam well, and we are figuring out ways to get excited for virtual races. We are putting together the things we have been working on in practice, and we’re focused on getting their goal times at the end of the season.”
The Lady Rockets (2-0) had their meet with Woburn on Wednesday postponed so they will not be back in the pool for a virtual meet until Thursday, April 1 against Belmont on April 1.
ARLINGTON 124, WOBURN 46
Despite some fine individual performances, overall the Woburn High girls’ swimming team continues to struggle as the Tanners suffered a 124-46 defeat to Arlington in last week’s meet.
The Tanners (0-2) were to swim against Reading in a virtual meet on Wednesday but due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the meet has been postponed.
In defeat, strong performances for the Tanners included the 200 medley relay team of Riley Aptt, Sarah Herbst, Olviia Harkins and Julia Zheku, who finished second with a time of 2:09.72.
In the 200 free, Aptt took second in a time of 2:12.65 while Olivia Harkins placed second in the 200 Individual Medley (2:30.83).
In the 50 free, Herbst posted a second-place result of 28.09 while Herbst also placed second in the 100 free in a time of 1:01.39.
Aptt also finished second in the 100 breaststroke, recording a time of 1:23.92 while the 400 freestyle relay team of Herbst, Harkins, Zheku and Aptt managed a second-place time of 4:18.51.
Third-place finishes for the Tanners included Harkins in the 100 butterfly (1:11.65) and the 200 free relay team of Caroline O’Brien, Feriel Boudif, Ty Manna and Abby O’Brien who finished third in 2:17.59.
“We had a lot of great performances against a great team like Arlington,’’ said Woburn coach Courtney Eisenberg. “(Riley Aptt) was solid as always and freshman (Sarah Herbst) has been a great addition to the team.
“We also had some great results from (Julia Zheku and Olivia Harkins) as well,” continued the coach. “We have a tough schedule coming up with some great teams in the Middlesex League and we just have to focus on improving our times doing the best we can do.”
