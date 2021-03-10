WOBURN — In a season like no other, the Woburn High swim team has hit the pool for the first time in nearly 16 months.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school swimming season in the Middlesex League was moved to Fall II, which commenced on February 22.
Several restrictions that are involved with the swimming season include no spectators at both practices and meets, as well as no locker room access.
Another anomaly for league meets during the truncated season is that they’ll be virtual, which means that both teams will be competing at the same time in different locations. Coaches will then exchange scores within 24-48 hours following the conclusion of the meet via email.
For the Tanners, who finished with an 0-8 mark in the fall of 2019, veteran coach Courtney Eisenberg is grateful that there will be a season despite the obstacles of competing in a pandemic.
“We have a maximum of 18 swimmers on the team,’’ said Eisenberg. “For practices, swimmers are spread out to start at each end and middle. We have to complete health forms upon entering the pool, and there’s mask wearing at all times when not in the water.”
Eisenberg, who has never coached in a virtual meet, realizes that this season will be a learning curve for both the swimmers and the coaching staff.
“We have never competed in a virtual meet, and it’s going to be a new experience for all of us,’’ said the Woburn coach. “We’re just going to take it as it comes and we’ll adjust accordingly as the season progresses. I think that the girls and the coaching staff will do a great job supporting the swimmers as they always do.”
With no sectional and state tournaments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eisenberg and her coaching staff have re-focused their goals for the season.
“This is already a very different season than the girls have ever had and that I have ever coached,’’ said Eisenberg. “As a result, we have reset our priorities and refocused our attention for the season. No matter what happens, we will have fun being together and training together.”
Leading the way for the Tanners are senior co-captains Riley Aptt and Meghan Dever.
Aptt, a returning Middlesex League All-Star, is slated to compete in the individual medley, the butterfly and the backstroke. Dever will compete in both the breaststroke and the individual medley events.
“The captains have been doing a great job with their leadership,’’ said Eisenberg. “The girls have been working really hard over the first couple of weeks of practices, and they’ve been doing a great job adjusting to the COVID-guidelines.”
Other returning swimmers for the Tanners include senior Julia Zheku, who will compete in the freestyle and the breaststroke events. Junior Olivia Harkins, one of the most versatile swimmers for the team, is expected to swim in the butterfly, backstroke, the freestyle sprinting events (50, 100).
Libby Marshall, a senior, will add depth in the butterfly while juniors Tyette Manna and Persis Engineer will be key assets in the freestyle sprinting events. Another senior, Feriel Boudif, is also penciled in in those sprint events.
With a relatively deep and versatile junior squad, the Tanners should have plenty of options.
Abby O’Brien can compete in the butterfly as well as the distance freestyle events followed by Caroline O’Brien in the backstroke, individual medley and the breaststroke. Juniors Kathleen Ruble and Mary Catherine Sullivan will add depth in the freestyle events.
“We feel like we have a lot depth and versatility on the team this year,’’ said Eisenberg. “We have a lot of girls, who are returning to the team with a lot of experience.”
As for underclassmen, the Tanners will have sophomores Noelle Coughlin, Julia Popisil and Isabella Serrecchia, who are freestyle swimmers, while incoming freshmen Desara Vladsi (freestyle) and Sarah Herbst (freshman, backstroke, freestyle) should add some promising depth.
Eisenberg has been extremely grateful to the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, that has been accommodating with pool access and availability.
“The girls and the coaching staff are all cheerful and excited to see each other again and to be in the water,’’ said Eisenberg. “Our pool time has not been affected at all. As always The Boys & Girls Club is more than accommodating to us. They are an important part of our team's community and support system.”
Eisenberg, as well as assistant coaches Kathryn O'Brien and Brendan Orgocka, have set out different expectations for this unusual season.
“We're not going into our meet season with the same expectations as usual,’’ said Eisenberg. “There is no post-season, no championships. The girls are running or exercising on their own to help make up for the missed pool time.
With no swimmers lost from the 2019 squad who were eligible to return, the Tanners are hoping for an improved campaign.
“We welcomed three new swimmers to our team this season and they’ve looked great,’’ said Eiseberg. “I expect strong performances from Riley Aptt, Julia Zheku, Olivia Harkins and newcomer Sarah Herbst. Our team is slightly smaller than usual, but not much.
“I did not lose any swimmers,” the coach continued. “All returned from last season who had not graduated and we have more depth than we’ve had in the past years. Our goals are to have fun, to enjoy being a team, and break some school records. The girls have a fabulous, positive attitude.”
The Tanners open the season on Wednesday in a virtual dual meet against Winchester.
