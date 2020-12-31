WOBURN — The trend in girls’ hockey over the last decade or so has been the declining numbers of potential varsity players. The MIAA addressed the issue early on and came up with the middle school waiver program, where varsity teams can add younger players to the varsity roster in order to keep the high school program thriving.
The Woburn High girls’ hockey team went a long time without having to turn to this program but this is the year the declining numbers caught up with the Tanners, as well.
With the usual senior graduations, and the transfers of the talented Angelina and Lucia DiGirolamo (Selects Academy at Bishop Kearney in Rochester, NY), this left Woburn with only 12 skaters and one goalie at its disposal. Woburn has added six eighth-graders to fill out the roster. They include five skaters and one goalie.
“The Tanners were forced, for the first time since the program's earliest years, to seek a Middle School waiver to help round out the roster,” said Woburn co-coach Steve Kennedy, who shares the duties with Bob MacCurtain. “We have added an additional six eighth graders.”
Woburn, which is coming off a co-state championship with Austin Prep, will only be playing 10 games this season, but they will be highly competitive, home-and-home series against every other team in the Middlesex League Liberty Division.
“We know that we are very lucky to be playing this season and we've tried to appreciate and enjoy every minute of ice time that we have had so far,” said Kennedy. “That is really the mindset moving forward; to not take anything for granted and make sure that we adhere to the ideals of the program no matter what challenges present themselves.”
The Tanners will be led by their four senior co-captains, Lily Anderson, MacKenzie Russo, Kelsey Ficcociello and Bella Shaw. Anderson will lead the Woburn defensive trio, and Russo, Ficcociello and Shaw will be big factors on offense, perhaps making up the first line.
Two other seniors are Aly Haggerty and Gianna Halajian, both of whom are long-time members of the team.
“Heading into a season of great uncertainty, the team will once again look to its seniors to provide steady leadership,” said Kennedy. “Our captains bring a wealth of experience to the table, and all our seniors will factor into our weekly game plan.”
A possible second line for Woburn would include junior ML Pineros, sophomore Katie Pica and eighth-grader Maddie Soderquist.
Woburn will likely go with a three defenseman rotation with Anderson teaming up with sophomore Meaghan Keough and freshman Taylor Buckley.
The Tanners will need their depth, including a third line and extra defensemen. That will come from Haggerty and Halajian, as well as the other new kids to the program, freshman Riley Power, and eighth-graders Kate Sullivan, Emme Flavin, Ella Spinazola and Ava Makinen.
After two years backing up Amanda Essigmann, junior Alyssa Wackrow will now get her shot as the starting goalie.
“Alyssa is a seasoned goalie who has proven that she is up for taking over the starting role,” said Kennedy. “Day after day in practice she has provided a tough challenge to the forwards and now she looks to do the same to opponents throughout the Middlesex League.”
Eighth-grader Mia Crones will provide backup for Wackrow. She has already made strong contributions in practice and will also see playing time this season.
“Everyday the kids are coming out and working hard, but more importantly they are having fun and enjoying their time together, and that is the real goal for the season,” said Kennedy. “At the end of the day, this is a great group of kids that love to play the game of hockey and I hope that continues for them as long as possible.
Rounding out the squad is junior Emma Patrissi, who has joined the Tanners this year as a player and manager.
“She is a good kid who is helping the program this season as well,” said Kennedy, of Patrissi, who is also a good soccer player.
Woburn will open the season this week and play the first set of two games against Arlington. The Tanners will host the Spy Ponders at O’Brien Rink, this Saturday at noon. The teams will meet again at Ed Burns Arena, the following Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m.
