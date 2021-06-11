WAKEFIELD — Reading came out of the gate with a roar in the opening inning of its Middlesex League Tournament game with Freedom Division champ Wakefield on its way to an 8-5 win.
The final score ended up looking closer than the feel of the game indicated. The Rockets continue to make things difficult on themselves nailing down the final three outs with leads.
Wakefield started ace Chris Alden and inexplicably he could not get out of the first inning as Reading took a 4-0 lead four batters into the game.
After Steven Webb led the game off with a single and the next batter Jacob Carter walked, Billy Beneke fortuitously hit a line-drive, RBI-single to left after missing on two bunt attempts.
Senior tri-captain Nick Marshall then cleared the bases as he hit a rocket that skipped through the left center field gap to the deep fence at Walsh Field and he circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Reading extended the lead later in the inning with two outs. Conor Duggan (2 hits) singled in Brian Marshall (hit by a pitch), and then Duggan and Chris Shin (2 hits) executed a double steal with Shin beating the tag at the plate.
Shin started on the mound and did not allow a hit for two and a third innings before Beneke relieved him.
Reading coach Dave Blanchard was keeping a tight watch on the pitch counts as the plan was to keep all pitchers below 40 pitches to keep them alive for Saturday’s next round game which will be at Woburn.
Beneke had some wildness as he walked three batters including one with the bases loaded to give the Warriors their first run in the bottom of the fourth. He gave way to Colin Ensminger as he approached his pitch limit in the fifth.
By then the Rockets had increased their cushion to 8-1 after Webb’s two-run single through a drawn-in infield in the top of the fifth.
Ensminger breezed through the fifth and sixth innings allowing just a single baserunner before entering the nervous seventh.
To that point Wakefield had just three hits in the game but starting with Zach Kent’s double to deep left field it equaled that total in the first three batters of the inning.
Cullen McCadden Reading’s third baseman, who has had an outstanding season at the hot corner, slowed down the threat with a couple of nice fielding plays that resulted in outs. But, a throwing error and Evan Simoneau’s third hit of the game closed the gap to 8-4 with two outs.
It was “déjà vu” all over again for the Rockets when Chris Powers singled in a run which brought the tying run to the plate.
But Ensminger struck out the final batter of the game and there was a big sigh of relief from the Reading dugout.
Reading (7-4) will be at Woburn on Saturday at 10 a.m.
