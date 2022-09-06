READING — The Reading High boys soccer team does not rebuild, it reloads.
The Rockets are about to find out if that is true or not this season as they try to maintain a level that left them in third place in the Middlesex League Liberty Division standings, last year and with a final overall record of 11-4-3.
Reading will need to replace its goalie, three of its four defenders, its best midfielder and all three starting strikers. The midfielder and three strikers accounted for 95-percent of the Rockets' scoring, last year.
For the second year in a row, 18th-year coach Dan McGrath is maintaining a roster with at least 30 players, so while the starting lineup will feature eight new faces, most if not all will be players who were on the team, last year.
The roster is a pretty even breakdown with 11 seniors, 10 juniors, eight sophomores and a freshman.
"The good thing is you return a good number of players every year," said McGrath (128-120-49 career record). "The young kids get to experience what we are trying to do, so they know what to expect each season. We are not bringing back a lot of experience, but we have the numbers to comeback and maintain our high expectations."
Working from the back, out, first off is the new goalkeeper. With a couple scrimmages still to play, the battle is between senior Leo Gosdanain and junior Tyler Alberto, both of whom were on the roster, last year.
"The competition brings out the best in both of them," said McGrath. "Right now they are 1A and 1B and I'm excited about the battle. We'll see where this leaves us after the scrimmages, but right now it's an even race."
Garrett Hylan is also on the roster as a goalkeeper, but the senior transfer will only move up through injuries to the top two.
The returner on defense is junior Drew Cullen, while junior Henry Skehan saw increased minutes off the bench, late in the season due to injuries to the starters. Cullen could play outside or inside, and Cullen could be an outside back or outside midfielder.
"I'm excited about what their development will be from junior to senior year," said McGrath.
Two other defenders are players who missed most of last year with injuries. Seniors Thomas Gallegos and Peter Tompkins will start, and junior Hayes Littlefield is another candidate on defense who brings good size to the equation.
Senior Thomas Kessinger is a player who brings versatility to the defense, while other possibilities include sophomore Tim McGrath, who graduates from a freshman team that went 14-1-1, last year, and Gryffin Stoddard, a senior.
The midfield will feature returning starters and senior co-captains Darren Ryan and Shane Loughman. Both have great field vision, according to McGrath, and will maintain their positions on the outside. Junior Will Hughes will be the new starting center midfielder.
"He's a defensive midfielder with good size," said McGrath, of Hughes.
There are a host of midfielder candidates coming off the bench, including sophomore Nicolas Mirogiannis, junior Emanuel Caetano, senior Sam Szecsenyi. They will be pushing for playing time along with juniors John Goodhue, Dan Henneberry, plus sophomores Quinn Synnott, David McCann, Henry Kyle, Kapil Shastri and Dylan Mehta.
There are no starters back on the forward line, but Reading will be looking for goal production from the most experienced striker, senior Baxter McCarthy. He has big shoes to fill with the departure of Ryan Connolly, but he is considered the leading candidate to be new scoring leader.
Other potential starters up front are junior Patrick Frank, junior Miguel Borrero and sophomore Clay Chase. A new face is freshman Jacob Frank. Providing depth is senior Daniel Fraine.
"We have to figure out what formation is best for us, but we have some good individual players," said McGrath. "They are talented and fast. We have to see what they can do."
As for the Rockets as a whole, they will have to come together fast to be competitive in a division where Arlington and Lexington are again the teams to beat, and where 2019 Div. 2 EMass champion Winchester finished in sixth place.
"It's up to this team to write its own story," said McGrath. "We have the players to fulfill their roles, it's just a matter of how to do it in a tough league. There are no days off in the Middlesex League, and we are excited to get started with a great group of kids."
Reading has a busy scrimmage schedule leading into the holiday weekend. The season will get underway on Wednesday (4:15 p.m.) with a game against Wilmington at North Intermediate School.
