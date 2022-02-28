The new state-wide boys and girls basketball tournament is about to begin with the first area action taking place on Tuesday.
What is new this year is there is no sectional play, there are huge tournament fields, and schools will be forced to travel some distance.
Two games get underway on Tuesday, one Wednesday in preliminary round action. The bulk of the games will be Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
The Woburn boys earned their spot in the 42-team Division 1 field with a 10-9 record garnering a No. 32 seed by the power rankings. The Tanners will host Lynn English in a preliminary round game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Torrice Gymnasium.
The Tanners are led by Middlesex League All-Conference guard Joe Gattuso (20.4 ppg), point guard Michael Chiodo (13.4), a Liberty Division All-Star, and junior forward Brett Tuzzolo (11.1).
Woburn plays hard in a defense-first scheme instituted by first-year coach Randy Parker but has gotten better offensively as the year has gone on.
Its opponent, Lynn English (13-7), was the runnerup to Everett in the Greater Boston League. English is playing its first season, along with fellow Lynn school, Classical, in the GBL this school year.
Although the Bulldogs have a better record than the Tanners, the power rankings had them at No. 33 so Woburn is the host team.
The winner will have to go on the road on Friday to face No. 1 ranked and unbeaten B.C. High in the Round of 32, But, first things, first.
The Reading boys made a mad dash down the stretch turning a 5-8 record into a 12-9 finish to the regular season.
With home wins over Winchester and Lexington late in the season, the Rockets earned enough ratings points to check in as a No. 27 seed. So they receive a preliminary round home D-1 tournament game against Concord-Carlisle on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
This will be Reading’s first home tourney game since 2016.
This is another case of a team with a better record getting a worse seed due to the power rankings. C-C checked in at No. 38 despite a 13-5 record.
The Patriots tied for second in the Dual County Large Division with Cambridge and behind champion Newton South. C-C is a tall team that likes to shoot the three, but Hawkes Field House usually is not a friendly place for visiting teams to shoot well.
Reading, however, is an exceptional outside shooting team led by two players who can really shoot the 3-pointer in Tim Mulvey (55 threes) and Jesse Doherty (52). Both were named Liberty Division All-Stars as juniors.
The Rockets are also tough at home where they went 6-2 this past season.
The winner of this game gets a trip to No. 6 seed Taunton on Friday night (6:30 p.m.) in the Round of 32.
Winchester is the No. 14 seed and awaits Natick, the 19th seed, at home on Friday (6:30 p.m.) in the Round of 32.
The Red & Black were second in the Liberty Division and carry a 15-5 record into the tournament led by their two two-time All-Stars, guard Philip Sughrue and forward Quinten Pienaar.
Natick (11-9) was second in the Bay State’s Carey Division behind Newton North.
Burlington (15-5) drew the No. 3 seed in the 46-team Division 2 bracket. It will play in the Round of 32 on Friday (6:30 p.m.) at home the winner of Tuesday’s Melrose-Charles-town preliminary round game.
The Red Devils had four Freedom Division All-Stars led by Freedom MVP Shane Mahoney.
And as much as Reading is a fine outside shooting team, the Devils are the standard bearers for high school teams that rely on the three-ball.
GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
There are 40 teams that qualified in Division 1 in the girls tournament with Woburn (No. 7), Reading (No. 18) and Winchester (No. 22) making it from the area.
The Tanners (19-1) don’t open play until Friday in the Round of 32 when they play the winner of Tuesday’s Mansfield-Doherty (Worcester) preliminary round game.
Woburn hopes the recent battles to the buzzer in the Comcast Tournament has it battle tested for the upcoming games.
All-Stars Cyndea Labissiere (12.2) and Jenna Taylor (11.9) are the top scorers. Carley and Casey Dangora along with Meghan Qualey play their roles well as the other starters. Freshman McKenna Morrison provides some deep outside shooting coming off the bench.
Reading (15-5) goes right to the Round of 32 on Friday but is on the road at Needham (13-7), the No. 15 seed, in a 5 p.m. game. Needham is out of the Bay State Conference.
Winchester (14-6) is also on the road Friday in the Round of 32 at Lincoln-Sudbury (14-5) at 6:30 p.m. L-S plays out of the Dual County League.
In Division 2, Burlington got in with a 10-10 record and was seeded No. 33 in the 44-team field. This puts the Lady Devils at No. 32 Dartmouth on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a preliminary round game.
The winner faces the No. 1 seed Norwood on Friday in the Round of 32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.