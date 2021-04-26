WINCHESTER — There were plenty of thrills along the way to the MIAA Div. 1 State finals for the Winchester High girls' volleyball team in the fall of 2019. There was not a state tournament to compete in, this year, but if you are able to win your final game of the season, and win a championship in the process, that feeling is going to be pretty sweet, too.
The Red & Black hosted Melrose in the Middlesex League Tournament finals while still boasting a roster capable of going a long way. They were able to take down the ML Freedom champs in straight sets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18, Saturday afternoon at WHS Gym.
Winchester (13-0) played near flawless volleyball throughout the match, conquering Melrose in a tough first game and then controlling the second and third games with increasing ease.
The Lady Red Raiders were stubborn on the game points, which made the second and third game scores seem a little closer than they actually were.
"They were great; they were awesome," said Winchester coach John Fleming about his team which only lost one set all season. "I thought we played some of our best volleyball this season, today, when you needed to, at the biggest time, and the girls across the board played really well."
Winchester got off to a slow start, not looking too sharp while falling behind, 3-0. But once it got its feet under it, the points got a lot more difficult to come by for Melrose.
The first game was quite good as it took about two-thirds of the way through before Winchester overcame that early, three-point deficit.
Many of the key points in the game came at the net, where middle hitters Grace Thompson and Eme Rich, along with outside hitters Tia Fiorentino and Jules Darigo, made blocks and deflections on defense, as well as a variety of shots at the net, frequently finding the holes in a pretty good Lady Red Raider defense.
"I thought both middles, Grace Thompson and Eme Rich, were awesome at the net," said Fleming. "We knew they had two terrific middles but everyone along the net did great. That's a great offensive team (Melrose) and we knew we had our hands full within that, so we had to do the best we could up front and they did."
It was 17-17 when Winchester embarked on what turned out to be a game-winning run.
After three points, Melrose coach Scott Celli took his second timeout, but Winchester continued to apply the pressure and expanding its lead. It went to 21-17, then 24-19 before the Red & Black won the pivotal game, 25-19.
There were several long rallies in the first set, and in all three games, actually, and the well-rounded Winchester lineup kept coming up with the answers.
"Super long points like that, when you go back and forth, back and forth, for how many a number of times, to win those points are major momentum plays," said Fleming. "We won a lot of those, which was great."
Winchester was able to go in front, early in the second game, and while the Lady Red Raiders kept it close, Winchester would not allow them to go back in front after it lost the first point of the game. Helping the Red & Black roll along throughout the match was the poise and consistency of setter Katie Jiang, as well as the outstanding defense of libero Carlie Caperan and Jiang. Making some big plays and big shots were Lauren Tian and the outside hitters.
The third game began with Jiang serving for a point, but then Melrose went on its best run of the afternoon, scoring the next seven points to take a 7-1 lead. Fleming decided not to take a time out as the points piled up, and it turned out to be the right move. The Red & Black ended the run, and then went on a 9-1 run to take a 10-8 lead
"The goal was to let you try and play through it," Fleming explained to the girls, during a subsequent timeout by the Lady Red Raiders. "They've earned the confidence and the respect to be able to do that. Believe me, we were close to calling a timeout there, but I wanted to give the girls a chance and they responded well. I think that shows their character and their resolve to keep playing, no matter what."
As the third game went along, it was clear Winchester had plenty of energy left and it resulted in runs of 5-0 and 4-0, which had the Red & Black up, 21-14. While the Lady Raiders appeared to be getting tired, none of the Winchester players looked the least fatigued.
"We try to tell them (in practice) you have to work so hard to prepare for those big moments," said Fleming. "You have to get up a little higher in the third, fourth, fifth set, whatever it takes. You have to have that conditioning."
Melrose fought off four match points in the second game, and then three more in the third game before a Darigo kill provided the winning point for Winchester. It may have not been the states, but the players were pretty ecstatic.
"We were eager and hopeful to get back there, but once we had this, it was the next best thing for us," said Fleming. "I'll take this group over any other in the state."
The Red & Black were powered by their eight seniors, five of whom were among the seven players in their starting lineup. Sophomore Jiang and sophomore Tian will be the only returners, so Winchester will have to do some rebuilding to maintain its dominance within the ML Liberty, this fall.
