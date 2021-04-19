WINCHESTER — The Woburn High football team used its powerful ground game and outstanding defense to fend off a hard-hitting and enthusiastic Winchester squad in a 14-0 triumph, Saturday morning at Knowlton Stadium.
The Tanners improved to 3-2 overall (3-1 in Middlesex League Liberty) to gain a stronghold on second place within their division. They also ended the Red & Black's modest, two-game win streak in the epic rivalry. Winchester maintains a 55-52-12 series lead after 119 games.
It was a well-played game for both teams and the seniors reveled in the opportunity to face off against each other one last time.
Woburn scored on its first possession of each half and for the most part kept Winchester under wraps, holding the Red & Black to just 54 yards total offense, and — with the help of four sacks — just minus-one yard in the ground game.
"April, November, middle of summer, it's always good to beat these guys," said Woburn coach Jack Belcher who turned 60 on Saturday making his birthday even sweeter with the win. "I know (Winchester) has the edge in the series but we got it a little bit closer, which is great."
Winchester knew it was going to be without its regular starting quarterback and three of its five senior captains due to injury. Winchester lost a fourth in the pivotal play of the game, in the second quarter. Jimmy Gibbons made his first, and likely only appearance of the season, but the top running back was there to wear the uniform and participate in his final Woburn-Winchester game; he handled punting duties.
"I was proud as all get-up of them," said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski. "They battled their tails off and did everything we asked them to do. That was the effort we were looking for. We learned a lot about ourselves today, which was awesome."
The Red & Black tried to set the tone on the first drive, indicating they were present to go for it when they gambled on fourth-and-three at their own 33. Quarterback Henry Kraft rolled to his left on an option. A wall of Woburn defenders took away the run, so Kraft tried to throw back against the grain, and could not connect with one of two receivers in the area.
The Tanners took over at the 33 and runs by Derek Baccari (11-66) and Symon Sathler (18-98) produced a first down at the 21. On third and two, from the 13, Sathler had a 12-yard run around the right side that left him on the doorstep of the end zone.
Not only did the senior take it in on the next play, he rushed for the two-point conversion to give Woburn an 8-0 lead.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave Winchester its initial first down on the next drive, but the first of two sacks for Baccari (seven tackles) caused the Winchester drive to stall.
Woburn picked up three first downs on its next drive, but the drive stalled out at the Winchester 30.
The Red & Black had its big drive of the game on their next possession. Kraft got it started with a 17-yard catch-and-run play to running back Derek Gianci, and then came back one play later with a 14-yard hook up with Camilo Vozzella.
Gianci then had his best run of the day, a 20-yard carry around left end that had him breaking a couple of tackles before coming to rest at the Tanners 30.
Kraft went on to convert two fourth downs with passes to Vozzella for eight yards and Patrick Ross for seven, setting up a first and goal at the Woburn four.
The Tanner defense stiffened and Winchester was still on the four on fourth down. Kraft tried to roll to his right, but before he could find a target, he was sacked by Sathler for a 14-yard loss. Kraft suffered a lower leg injury on the play and would be done for the rest of the contest except for coming back for one play but the leg couldn’t hold up.
"We started to get some momentum (on offense) and then Henry Kraft got hurt," said Dembowski. "Then we were down to a freshman quarterback and a freshman center, and it's hard to do a lot of things at that point."
Sathler picked up 17 more yards on first down to get another drive started, but then a fumble in the backfield led to it stalling out as the half came to a close.
The contributions kept coming from Sathler as he returned the second-half kickoff 25 yards out to the Woburn 40.
It took only six plays for the Tanners to march 60 yards for their second score of the game. Baccari had the big play of the drive, a 24-yard run, and the yardage was split fairly evenly between he and Sathler, the latter scoring from 10 yards out, going around the right side. The conversion kick was no good, but Woburn still enjoyed a comfortable, 14-0 lead.
"The first drive of the game we gave up a score on the short field because we can't go at the tempo they (Tanners) go at," said Dembowski. "OK, we caught up to them and shut them down the rest of the half, and then they score on the first drive of the second half."
Freshman Jack Centurelli found quite a spot to make his quarterbacking debut, and his second half was a rough one.
Woburn stymied the Winchester offense and worked over the defense with a steady diet of Baccari, Sathler and Jake Daniell. Sathler was shaken up on the last play of the third quarter, and did not play in the fourth.
"A lot of guys stepped up when some kids went down today," said Belcher. "Jake Daniell, Derek Baccari, Travis Kanoni, Gavin Nigro. We already had some back-ups in there but I was very impressed with how some of our guys, who have hardly played in certain positions, went in there today and did a great job."
Sathler and Anthony Travers also had sacks for Woburn, and Derek Dabrieo and Dylan McLaughlin had interceptions.
While the offense struggled, the Winchester defense was stout on most occasions. Gabe Morais had sack while Gianci and Thomas Centurelli were the top tacklers with six stops each.
"The effort they gave today was outstanding," said Dembowski. "Yes, we lost and I'm not happy about it. But, we can walk away knowing we did everything in our power to compete in that game and have a chance to win that game."
The Tanners will clinch second place outright with a win Friday when they host Arlington at 5 p.m. Winchester is also in action on Friday in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Wilmington.
These teams don’t have to wait too long for Game No. 120. It is expected to be Nov. 25 on Thanksgiving Day at Woburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.