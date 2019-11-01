By the slimmest of margins, the Reading High girls swimming team once again claimed this year’s Middlesex League title.
The five-time regular-season champion Lady Rockets grabbed six first place finishes and barely hung on to win the Middlesex League Meet title held at Bentley University on Wednesday night.
The Lady Rockets finished with a total of 375 points to just edge out Lexington by a mere point and a half point (375-373.5).
Also locally, Winchester (245.5) was fourth, Woburn (113) was seventh and Burlington (75) came in ninth.
“We had a great day, and Lexington was right behind us,’’ said Reading coach Lois Margeson. “Everyone was focused and locked in and we had some great performances as we continue to prepare for both states and sectionals. Lexington definitely gave us a scare, and we had a lot of contributions that helped us out tremendously. We needed every single one of them to pull out the win.”
Junior Molly Hamlin and freshman Anna Boemer each won two individual events. Hamlin was the winner in both the 100 and 200 freestyles while Boemer touched in first place in the 50 free and 100 butterfly.
Reading’s depth bore out with wins in the 200 medley relay and the decisive 400 free relay.
In the Medley Relay, the team of Molly Hamlin, Shannon Letendre, Sam Brabeck and Anna Boemer earned a winning time of 1:54.69 to get the meet off to a good start for Reading.
In the 50 free, Boemer posted a winning time of 24.98 with teammate Sam Brabeck finishing sixth 27.02.
Boemer earned her second win of the meet in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 59.52. Rhodes came in sixth for Reading in 1:06.37.
Hamlin won the 100 free with a time of 54.01 while also taking the 200 free in 1:55.92. Ally Kneeland placed fourth in the 200 with a time of 2:11.24.
Eventually the meet rode on the performance of the 400 free relay as the team of Ally Kneeland, Katy Kneeland, Boemer and Hamlin secured the title with a winning time of 3:45.43.
“The win in the 400 freestyle relay secured the win for us,’’ said Margeson. “We were able to pull out the with some clutch performances. We were able to have some great performances by (Anna) Boemer as well as some of our other swimmers. It was a total team effort.”
Other top performances for the Lady Rockets included the 200 free relay, the team of Shannon Letendre, Elise Verrier, Emma Keyes and Tara Parsons which came in fifth in 1:48.87.
Lydia Molettieri placed third in the 500 free with a time of 5:52.88 while in the 200 Individual Medley, Katy Kneeland finished with a fourth-place time of 2:27 followed by Tess Rhodes’ fifth-place finish in 2:27.03.
In the 100 backstroke, Deb Masse took third with a time of 1:04.35 while Brabeck placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.60.
For Woburn, coach Courtney Eisenberg was more than pleased with her team’s seventh-place finish after a winless dual meet season.
“I was very happy with the way we performed as a team,’’ said Eisenberg. “We just keep improving with every meet and we were able to put together some of best times of the year at the meet. I’m very proud of all of the girls that worked so hard and competed.”
In the 200 Individual Medley, Olivia Harkins delivered a third-place finish in 2:26.56 while Libby Marshall came in fifth place in the 50 free with a time of 26.97.
In the 100 backstroke, Riley Aptt was third with a time of 1:05.39.
Leading the way for fourth-place Winchester was the 200 medley relay team of Sherry You, Amy Luo, Anna McIntyre and Abby Luthern, who finsihed with a time of 2:05.45.
In the 1-Meter Diving Event, Donna Zhang earned a winning score of 250.85 while Tabitha Chen-Fiske placed third with a total of 203.20 points.
In the 100 butterfly, You finished fifth with a time of 1:05.93 while Vivian Brooks placed sixth in the 500 free with a time of 5:59.21.
In the 200 free relay, the team of Aidra Salvietti, Abby Luthern, Michaels Semmes and Abby Slatalla recorded a third-place time of 1:48.25.
In the backstroke, You finished sixth in 1:06.60 while the 400 free relay team of Aidra Salvietti, Slatella, Semmes and Anna McIntyre finished fourth overall with a time of 3:57.
Burlington finished ninth. Among the top highlights for the Lady Devils was an eight-place finish in the 50 free from Judy Desmond (27.44). Desmond was also 14th in the butterfly (1:09.00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.