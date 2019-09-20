Hope everyone is aware, that needs to be aware, that the Woburn at Burlington game was moved up to 4:30 from 7 p.m. due to EEE concerns with mosquitoes in Burlington. If this is now “news to you,” depending when you are reading this (especially in print), you better hurry up and get down there because they are very likely to have kicked off.
Only two games that we care about this week with Winchester having a bye. A bye? The Sachems play in the NFL now?
Anyway ...
Woburn at Burlington, Friday, 4:30 p.m. — Although I am sure if he had his choice, Woburn coach Jack Belichick, er Belcher (I keep making that mistake), would prefer to have no one witnessing his team’s games. We don’t want to be giving away any secrets, now do we?
I got to see a full 44 minutes of the Wu at Wilmington last week and I thought I was in a time warp. In Woburn the spread is no longer allowed, apparently. Strange to see the Tanners go with a power-I and a QB under center in this spread era.
Looks like a typical, tough, physical, play-hard Woburn team. What I haven’t seen yet is big-play capability. Woburn will gladly accept any turnovers and cash them into points, but can the Tanners score quickly and break something? It was a small sample a week ago but they have not shown that yet.
Burlington, on the other hand, has big-play capability with QB Kyle Pena capable of throwing all over the lot and running it too. The three-year starting vet is nearly a one-man show.
I like Burlington in this game due to that dynamic of scoring quickly.
Credit also goes to Woburn A.D. Jim Duran for keeping this “Battle of Winn St.” series (and headline) alive. As long as he has a say in it, Woburn will always play Burlington in football. Too bad this game is not played in October anymore or we’d dust off our old classic “Thanksgiving in October.”
Love coach Belcher's keys to the game as told to our Bryan Brothers: “score more points than the other team.”
Burlington 22, Woburn 12
Reading at Acton-Boxborough, Friday, 7 p.m. — No early-season (apologies to “Cupcake City”) cupcakes on the Rockets’ non-league schedule. Last week L-S, now A-B. I learned a long time ago to beware of those hyphenated Dual County League teams.
Nice debut by Reading freshman QB James Murphy throwing for 298 yards and 3 TDs. The pass defense let 0-1-8-6-7 down a week ago. With another week of practice surely that will be corrected. But, still, A-B is already 2-0 with romps over Lexington (38-22) and Chelmsford (34-15). And it beat Reading a year ago. The Colonials are good.
Things will begin to balance themselves out with the Rockets after this week.
Acton-Boxborough 28, Reading 14
Last Week: 2-2
