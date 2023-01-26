BURLINGTON — The Woburn High girls' basketball team remained unbeaten in the Middlesex League with a 55-45 victory over Burlington, last night at Vanella Gym.
The Tanners (11-1, 10-0 ML) got balanced scoring from their starting lineup, led by senior co-captain Cyndea Labissiere with 15 points. Senior co-captain Aylvia Pena and sophomore Savanna Scali led the Lady Devils with 14 points each, followed closely by senior co-captain Cassidy Soohoo with 13 points.
The key stretch of the game was the second quarter, where Woburn outscored Burlington, 16-4, turning a two-point deficit after one quarter into a 10-point halftime lead, 28-18.
The Lady Devils held their own in the other quarters, partly why it was still a 10-point game when play concluded.
"I thought we looked good at times, and I thought we looked not as good at times," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "We have to stay focused. We can look terrific, go on a 6-0, 8-0 run in a minute and a half, and then for the next three minutes we'll be struggling a little bit. We have to get a little more consistent."
Burlington led early, 5-4, on a 3-pointer by Scali and two free throws from Pena. Tanner forwards Shannon McCarthy and Meghan Qualey set up each other for layups for Woburn's points.
The Tanners went on an 8-2 run to take a 12-7 lead, and the Lady Devils closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead going into the second quarter, 14-12.
Labissiere, Mckenna Morrison and Amber Hayden got their first points during Woburn's run. Scali hit two free throws, Cassidy Soohoo made a shot, and Pena hit a three to give Burlington the lead at the end of one.
"I thought we did a good job on Pena tonight, but there other players hurt us a little bit," said Sullivan. "It's a good win on a Tuesday night in Burlington, but we need to keep getting a little better."
The Tanners got the lead back in the second quarter on an Amber Hayden 3-pointer, and then Haley Zwicker sent Morrison in for a fast break layup to make it 19-16.
Soohoo made a pair of free throws to cut the lead to one before Woburn responded with a 9-0 run to close out the half.
Labissiere dominated the sequence with a three-point play, a bucket off her own rebound, and a nice reverse layup to end the half.
The Tanners kept the momentum rolling into the third quarter, scoring the first six points to expand their lead to 16 (34-18) and prompting a quick time out from Burlington coach Pam MacKay. Hayden got a steal and layup off the opening inbounds pass, Morrison assisted on a McCarthy bucket before scoring herself on a jumper in the lane.
Taylor Pavao got the Lady Devils first points of the third quarter, but two more baskets from Labissiere and Hannah Surrette gave Woburn its biggest lead, 38-20.
Burlington fought back with an 11-2 run to get the lead back down to nine, 40-31, with 2:20 left in the quarter. Pena had a trey and two free throws, Soohoo had a basket and two free throws, and Madison King had Burlington's only two bench points for the game.
"For us to get where we want to get to, we have to get more consistent with our play at both ends of the floor," said Sullivan. "Offensively, defensively, cutting down the turnovers, finishing inside and doing that sort of stuff."
The Tanners got the last six points of the quarter on good shots from Qualey, Hayden and McCarthy to give them back a 15-point lead, 46-31, going into the fourth quarter.
Scali, who had been held in check in the second and third quarters, reemerged in the fourth, leading a 12-4 run that got the deficit down to seven (50-43), with 2:35 left. Scali had nine of the 12 points and Soohoo had the other three.
The Lady Devils could get no closer, as Labissiere and Qualey combined to hit 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch for Woburn.
"It was a good win, the girls are battling, but we have to keep getting better," said Sullivan. "I'm happy but I know we have to keep getting better to get where we want to be."
Burlington is better than its 3-7 ML Freedom record, and 4-8 overall record. The Lady Devils begin their quest to rally for a tournament berth when they host Wilmington, Friday night (7 p.m.) at at Vanella Gym.
The Tanners will visit Toczylowski Gym, Friday night (7 p.m.) to take on winless Arlington.
