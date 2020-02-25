BURLINGTON — After an early close battle, a big run during a most unlikely stretch helped the Burlin-gton High boys’ basketball team create separation by halftime, and ultimately hold on for a double-digit tournament win.
The Red Devils broke open a close battle with a big second-quarter run to build a double-digit lead. Then Burlington, the No. 4 seed, maintained its lead throughout the second half, and emerged with a 61-50 victory over 13th-seeded Woburn, in a Division 2 North first round tournament game at Vanella Gym last night.
With the win the Red Devils (17-4) advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 5 seed Winchester (16-5), a 58-45 winner over Salem last night, on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Tanners finished their season with a final overall record of 12-11.
Part of Burlington’s success was attributed to its better outside shooting, hitting nine 3-pointers while the Tanners drained just a single three. Kyle Inglis was immense for the Red Devils as he led all scorers with 18 points, while Aidan Olivier added 16 and Mike Melanson chipped in 11.
But what also played a big part of Burlington’s success was its defensive play after the first quarter. The Devils limited the Tanners to just 11 second-quarter points, and eight points in the third quarter. That defense helped to extend a three-point lead after one quarter to an insurmountable 15-point advantage by the end of the third quarter.
“I thought we moved the ball well, and defensively got stop after stop in the second quarter, when we played our best basketball,” said Burlington coach Phil Conners. “It’s funny, our second quarter is usually terrible for us, but tonight it was our best quarter. Then we just sat on our lead in the second half.”
To their credit the Tanners still fought hard, and stayed within striking distance until the late going. Woburn was sparked by junior Dylan McLaughlin with a team-high 14 points, while Thomas Skeffington had 12 and Joe Gattuso added 11 off the bench. But in the end even Woburn’s best effort wasn’t enough to prevail.
“We hung around and our kids played hard, but Burlington is a real good team,” said Woburn coach Tom Sullivan. “This was a game of runs. But while our runs were four points, their runs were 13 points. Burlington just had more firepower then we did, and we didn’t control the tempo of the game enough.”
After the Tanners took a 6-5 lead in the opening minutes, the Red Devils showed an early sign of things to come.
Inglis scored five points, and Olivier drained the first of his three 3-pointers, to key an 8-2 run that gave Burlington a 13-8 lead.
Then McLaughlin caught fire for Woburn and scored six straight points to briefly give the Tanners a 14-13 lead.
But after Melanson converted a conventional three-point play, Olivier and Inglis both responded for Burlington with baskets, to help give Burlington a three-point lead (20-17) by the end of the first quarter.
The Tanners started well in the second quarter when Adam Murphy, Skeffington, and Gattuso each scored to cut Woburn’s deficit to one point (24-23) and still be hanging around mid-way through the second quarter.
But at this key juncture the Red Devils took total control for several minutes, as Inglis scored six points, while Tyler Williams (a three), Shane Mahoney and Olivier also chipped in with points, to spark a huge 13-0 run that extended Burlington’s lead to 14 points (37-23) late in the second quarter.
“We got a defensive rebound when Burlington was up a point, and we didn’t control it, and Skeff (Thomas Skeffington) got a second foul, which was a big sequence,” said Sullivan. “Then Burlington went up 12, and Dylan (McLaughlin) shot a three that rimmed out that would have cut it to nine.”
The Tanners managed to whittle their deficit down a bit when McLaughlin scored five points in the final minute of the second quarter, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer (the team’s only three of the game), to cut Burlington’s lead to 11 points (39-28) by halftime.
After the teams traded points to still leave Burlington ahead by 11 points (46-35) late in the third quarter, the Red Devils surged a bit when Justin Bairos hit a big 3-pointer, while Mahoney added a lay-in, to help key a 5-1 quarter-ending run, and extend Burlington’s lead to 15 points (51-36) by the end of three.
“We got good looks but struggled offensively in the second half,” said Connors. “But, it was our first game after a long break, so that’s likely why we didn’t shoot well then.
“In the last three quarters we were great defensively,” continued the coach, “especially in the third quarter when we held Woburn to just eight points.”
After the Red Devils extended their lead to 16 points early in the fourth quarter, Woburn made a valiant bid to get back in the game. Gattuso scored five points, Skeffington added four and sophomore point guard Mike Chiodo had two, to spark a 10-3 run that cut Woburn’s deficit to nine points (57-48) with two minutes remaining.
But that’s as close as the Tanners would get.
Inglis hit three straight free throws to push Burlington’s lead to 12 points (60-48) with just under a minute left, and Woburn never got within 10 points the rest of the way.
“Kyle (Inglis) was great tonight, and Aidan (Olivier) and Mike (Melanson) both made some shots as well,” said Conners. “But the biggest factor was how we played so well defensively after the first quarter. Overall it wasn’t our best game of the season, but it was good enough to still win by 11 points.”
Despite the season-ending setback, Sullivan was still appreciative of how much his team improved from last year, and the hard effort his players put in all season.
“We won five games last year, and we won 12 games this year, so although we lost tonight, we more than doubled our wins from last year,” said Sullivan. “We did it with just one starter back, Dylan McLaughlin, so overall I thought we still had a great year and I am very proud of the way our kids played hard all season.”
